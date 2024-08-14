8 Adorable Pairs Of Fall Pajamas For Comfy, Lazy Days
As I get older, and just want to lounge in bed all day, I'm starting to understand the true value in a good pair of pajamas. I didn't get the hype, opting for old sweatpants and baggy t-shirt, until I bought my first nice pair of pajamas — it changed the game for me. Now all I want to do is drink a coffee while reading my newest book on my balcony, and just truly master my morning routine in my these deliciously comfortable PJs.
And since I'm not going back to that ratty t-shirt ever again, I decided it's only fair to share some sweet little fall pajamas with you, too! These comfy options will help you romanticize your life, so grab one of these adorable pairs ASAP!
Amazon
Eberjey Jersey Pajamas
The deliciously comfortable pair of pajamas I was talking about before? Yeah, it was these. I don't even know how to put into words how truly comfortable these are without sounding crazy, so I'll just tell you that they are pure heaven and feel like a hundred soft pillows. Just get them, and you'll see.
Print Fresh
Print Fresh Satin Tiger Pajamas
This satin pair is like if you combined high fashion and comfort into one category. They're incredibly chic while remaining silky soft to lounge in all day. They're WFH (work from home) friendly, because they look presentable on camera too! So, don't worry if you need to take a Zoom or two; these bad boys will make you look even better for your meetings!
Madewell
Madewell Plaid Flannel Set
Madewell always gives me the biggest fall vibes, and now that we're heading into the autumnal season, I'm definitely going to be doing some shopping there. This set is so perfect, because you can't get more autumnal than plaid and flannel. These will give you all the cabin-autumn-campfire vibes right in your home. Adding to cart, right now!
Lake
Lake Stripe Pajama Set
I truly can't get enough of this brand for their chic, Nancy Meyers-esque pajamas. You may say that coastal grandmother is summer vibes, but I say: coastal grandmother is a year-round aesthetic. It's timeless, chic, and transcends seasons. In my humble opinion. This short set is perfect to romanticize your life in with that morning coffee, and Pinterest aesthetic.
Gap
Gap Pointelle PJ's
Gap creates quality pieces at such a great price point. I love this pointelle set, because I think this pattern is so adorable for PJ's — I always feel so put together and cozy in them. Plus, this floral pattern is definitely giving all the fall vibes! You're sure to stay cozy in this long-sleeve set!
J.Crew
J.Crew Camisole Short Set
I love it. I need it. And I'm immediately adding it to my cart. I've never seen a more autumnal pair of PJ's in my life, and they look so wearable outside of the house too. I'm not lying by saying I would probably go out for a coffee in precisely this outfit. The floral on this set is the ultimate fall pattern, and I'm afraid I need it!
Mango
Mango Cotton Pajamas
If you're trying to have a cottagecore fall, then look no further because we have the set for you! This coquette-inspired top is giving me all the regency era vibes, and I simply love it! It's simple yet chic, and I would for sure wear this out of the house. It also looks breezy and airy, so it's sure to be comfortable!
J.Crew
J.Crew Stripe Pajamas
J.Crew does it again, folks! I love a good stripe set, and this rust-colored pajama set is going to be so ideal for the fall time! It's long sleeve and has pants, so it's sure to keep you warm as soon as that cooler weather starts to hit!
