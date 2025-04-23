'Thunderbolts*' First Reactions Praise "Stellar" Florence Pugh — DUH!

The first reactions from Marvel's Thunderbolts* are rolling in and Florence Pugh is blowing everyone away. The We Live in Time star has proven her acting chops time and time again, so I'm not surprised early reactions are calling her "stellar" and "compelling." The movie's coming soon so here's your official guide to seeing it next week!

Here's everything you need to know about Marvel's Thunderbolts* before it hits theaters May 2, 2025.

When does Thunderbolts come out? Marvel Studios Thunderbolts* hits theaters Friday May 2, 2025. But thanks to some early screenings, reviews are rolling in!

What are audiences saying about the movie? Marvel Studios Early audiences are loving Thunderbolts*! "It was AMAZING, SHOCKING, and AWESOME in every way," @chrisagwrites tweeted. "Florence Pugh and Lewis Pullman are absolutely STELLAR in this film and they're the highlights of the movie. Also, that asterisk reveal will SURPRISE you and make sure to stick for BOTH POST CREDITS." After Marvel fans criticized Avengers: Endgame for turning Thor's depression into a joke, it seems like Thunderbolts* takes a different approach. "THUNDERBOLTS: finally a Marvel movie that treats mental health and depression as a serious matter and not like undercutting it for the sake of a quip," @rendy_jones tweeted. "A legit good character ensemble piece with a compelling Florence Pugh & Lewis Pullman performance in the center. Yay. I liked it."

What is Thunderbolts about? Marvel Studios Thunderbolts* follows Yelena and a group of rag-tag antiheroes who get sent on a dangerous mission. But it doesn't take them long to realize they've been set up to fail. And the movie deals with some serious subject matter. "That freshness couldn’t have arrived at a more opportune time, when the franchise is in need of new blood and direction. It’s some of Marvel’s darkest material to date, dealing with the emotional wreckage of broken individuals grappling with their past choices and finding camaraderie amidst the emptiness of their lives," @NextBestPicture tweeted. "It may not be the flashiest, funniest, or strongest Marvel film, but its rough edges and imperfections somehow all feel fitting for this anti-hero team of misfits."

Who will be in the Thunderbolts team? Marvel Studios The Thunderbolts* cast is made up of some incredible stars, including: Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova: a Black Widow assassin who trained in the Red Room.

as Yelena Belova: a Black Widow assassin who trained in the Red Room. Lewis Pullman as Bob/Sentry/Void: a mysterious new member of the MCU with dark secrets.

as Bob/Sentry/Void: a mysterious new member of the MCU with dark secrets. Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent: a super soldier member of the Thunderbolts*.

as John Walker/U.S. Agent: a super soldier member of the Thunderbolts*. Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost: an anti-hero who can phase through objects.

as Ava Starr/Ghost: an anti-hero who can phase through objects. Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barns/The Winter Soldier: a super soldier who fought with Captain America in the '40s and beyond.

as Bucky Barns/The Winter Soldier: a super soldier who fought with Captain America in the '40s and beyond. David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian: Yelena's adoptive father and a Russian super soldier.

as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian: Yelena's adoptive father and a Russian super soldier. Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster: a member of the Thunderbolts* who can copy her opponents' fighting.

as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster: a member of the Thunderbolts* who can copy her opponents' fighting. Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine: the CIA director who hires the Thunderbolts* for a mission.

as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine: the CIA director who hires the Thunderbolts* for a mission. Geraldine Viswanathan as Mel: Valentina's assistant.

What are Thunderbolts in MCU? Marvel Studios The Thunderbolts* are a brand new team-up of antiheroes in the MCU. Thaddeus Ross, former general and current President, also has the nickname of "Thunderbolt" because of his strength, prowess, and power as a general.

Is there a Thunderbolts post credits scene? Marvel Studios Yes there are two scenes to watch after Thunderbolts* ends — a mid-credits scene and a post-credits scene! So make sure you stay until the very end.

