Everything Marvel Announced At Comic Con 2024, From Avengers 5 To Robert Downey Jr.'s Return To The MCU
Robert Downey Jr. Is Returning To The MCU
This was the craziest moment of the iconic Marvel Hall H panel, so let's just lead with it. After announcing Avengers 5 would be directed by the Russo brothers, they unveiled the title of Avengers: Doomsday (the previously announced Avengers: Kang Dynasty was scrapped after Jonathan Majors was convicted of assault and harassment). Dr. Doom from the Fantastic 4 comics is stepping into Thanos' metaphorical shoes, and the team revealed that Dr. Doom would be played by none other than Robert Downey Jr.
While this leads to a TON of questions about how RDJ could play another role in the multiverse, I think we'll end up seeing an alternate timeline where Tony Stark became evil instead of good like he did in Iron Man. That means we have the potential to see Spider-Man, Thor, and the rest of the Avengers have to fight someone who looks just like Tony. PAINFUL.
Avengers: Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr. and hits theaters May 2026.
The Fantastic 4 Take Their 'First Steps'
Speaking of the Fantastic 4, not only did the convention get a look at early test footage from the new movie, which features villains Galactus and Silver Surfer, they also got the movie's official tagline: The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The new movie stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and this was the first time our fantastic family of four were onstage together! You can already tell their chemistry is off the charts (especially since Vanessa Kirby left our beloved Pedro Pascal flustered, so now he knows how it feels).
The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach and hits theaters July 25, 2025.
'Thunderbolts*' Finally Gives Us A Yelena Belova + Bucky Barnes Team-Up
Marvel fans really love Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, and after three years since the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he's finally returning to our screens in Thunderbolts*. Think of this group like Marvel's anti-hero Avengers. The movie follows Florence Pugh's Yelena as she teams up with Bucky, The Red Guardian, and a variety of misfits for a government-recruited mission. Considering I'm still mourning the brother-sister dynamic we never got from Steve & Wanda, I'm hoping Marvel gives Yelena & Bucky a family relationship instead of a romantic 🤨.
Thunderbolts* stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour and hits theaters May 2, 2025.
Harrison Ford Hulks Out For 'Captain America: Brave New World'
Sam Wilson is back — and this time he's officially Captain America. Captain America 4 follows Sam, who finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with President Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk (originally played by the late William Hurt). Not only did San Diego Comic Con attendees get to see the new Cap team, they also got to see Harrison Ford, who came onstage and did the Red Hulk roar!
Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Giancarlo Esposito, and Harrison Ford and hits theaters February 14, 2025.
I am DEFINITELY most excited for Fantastic 4 to introduce us to brand new versions of Marvel's First Family, and for Thunderbolts* to reunite a bunch of characters we already love. I can't wait to see more!
