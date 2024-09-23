We Can’t Get Enough Of Florence Pugh In The First ‘Thunderbolts*’ Trailer
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Superhero fatigue might have defined the last few years in Hollywood, but I really believe we're finally coming out on the other side. After a year where the only new Marvel movie we've gotten is Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel fans are excited for a new title instead of dreading how many projects we have to catch up on. Although if I'm honest, Thunderbolts* is the kind of movie that would be in on the joke and poke fun at superhero fatigue right along with us.
Thunderbolts* hits theaters May 2, 2025, and brings together beloved characters like Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes (plus some not-so-beloved ones like Wyatt Russell's John Walker). The first trailer for the new summer movie is here, and it's just as edgy and chaotic as I hoped. Because while The Avengers served as a beacon of hope and aspiration for the early 2010s, the Thunderbolts are just trying to survive working with each other.
Watch The 'Thunderbolts*' Trailer Now!
Right off the bat, the Thunderbolts* trailer confirms our new favorite band of misfits are brought together when they learn someone's trying to take them out. It also strikes an unexpectedly deep chord when we hear Yelena admit she feels aimless and without purpose. The trailer captures the snarky irreverence each of these anti-heroes possess, with the perfect amount of the can't-be-bothered attitude we're all feeling right about now.
The one aspect of Thunderbolts* I'm most excited to see is Bucky and Yelena's relationship. Considering they both lost the person they were closest to (Steve and Natasha), I'm really hoping we get a brother-sister type of relationship we haven't seen from the MCU in a long time. And a car chase that ends with an explosion? That's exactly the kind of fight my sister and I would get into if we had superpowers.
Thunderbolts* hits theaters May 2, 2025 and stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Lewis Pullman.
Jake Schreier is directing, while Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson are executive producing. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige serves as producer.
