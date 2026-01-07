Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Not all comfort food is comforting.

8 Foods You Should Avoid If You're Feeling Depressed

Bre Avery
Jan 07, 2026
Did you know that brain and gut health are actually connected? Studies have shown time and time again that food can directly impact our mood. Unfortunately, I learned this the hard way, during a depressive episode that spun way out of control.

At one of my lowest points, I wasn’t taking care of myself or eating well. Instead of prioritizing nourishment, I was snacking on McDonald’s and Shake Shack, drinking too much soda, and then wondering why I felt so horrible. Turns out, my eating habits were playing a bigger role in my mental health than I’d realized. Once I researched which foods were making things worse, I immediately changed my diet, and slowly, I began to feel better. While food isn’t the cause of depression, being more mindful of what you eat can absolutely support your mood.

If you’re going through something similar, know that you’re not alone. There are steps you can take to help yourself feel a little more grounded and prevent things from spiraling further. With that in mind, here are the foods you may want to avoid if you’re experiencing depression.

Here are 8 foods that could worsen depression symptoms.

Colorful milkshake with donut, whipped cream, and sprinkles in a mason jar on yellow background.

Junk Food

It may seem like junk food offers a brief mood boost, but the crash that follows can be intense. Highly processed foods can worsen feelings of depression and anxiety, which is why it’s best to limit them, especially during low moments.

Person pouring sweetener from red packet into a paper cup.

Artificial Sweeteners

I’ve noticed this weird trend that whenever I drink soda with artificial sweeteners (particularly diet sodas and sugar-free beverages), I always wind up feeling downright miserable. Turns out, artificial sweeteners can wreak havoc on your mental health, so avoid them at all costs.

Bakery display with various breads, labeled with names and prices on a glass panel.

Refined Carbs

Skip the bakery and toss your white bread, pasta, cereals, cupcakes, and crackers. Your mood will thank you for it later.

Three cocktails with ice, adorned with dried citrus and rosemary sprigs, on a white surface.

Alcoholic Beverages

Just scratch it off the shopping list. Your glass of wine isn’t calming you down as much as you think it is.

Person baking: pouring sugar into bowl, surrounded by ingredients.

Added Sugar

When you look at the back of the food container, the ingredients list should always show a zero next to the Added Sugar section. Refined sugar is the best way to kill your mood, despite the momentary rush you’ll experience after a bite or two. Instead, to satisfy your sweet tooth, try eating a piece of fruit or making a fruit smoothie with organic ingredients.

Two squeeze bottles with liquids on kitchen counter near vegetables and a cooking pot.

Omega-6 Fatty Acids

Omega-6 is typically found in vegetable oil, which is a big no-no for your health and overall well-being. I remember consuming loads of omega-6 fatty acids daily in my coffee creamer, and those were some of the toughest years of my life. Coincidence? Maybe. But after switching to a paleo/keto-friendly creamer, I’ve noticed more pep in my step. However, omega-3 fatty acids are actually good for you, so try consuming foods like fish and chia seeds instead.

Two red containers of fries with cheese and sauce.

Fast Food

It’s time we throw out the idea that deep-fried fast food is synonymous with comfort food. It may feel comforting in the moment, but later on, it can cause your cortisol levels to rise to the point where you feel no comfort at all. In fact, you might feel the opposite of comfort due to all those mood-busting additives and processed ingredients.

Rows of bottles with orange caps, containing yellow and red liquid.

Energy Drinks

No. Just, no. If you want a burst of energy, try to get it from natural sources like healthy carbs, fruits, and veggies, or simply a walk out in the fresh air.

Removing these problematic foods and drinks from your diet will help you on your journey toward recovery.

The information in this article is educational and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical or mental health advice. If you are experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety, or emotional distress, please seek guidance from a qualified healthcare provider.

