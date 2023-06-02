5 Foods You Should Eat More Of, According To A Pro
It can seem complicated to start eating healthy if you're not used to it — and it does require some effort. Unless you're willing to eat out every single meal, you have to plan, shop, and fix food. But it's easier than you might think to figure out exactly what to make. We talked to Dr. Amy Lee, Head of Nutrition for Nucific, about the foods that all women should be eating more of — as well as some tips and tricks for incorporating healthy foods into your diet.
Food And Nutrition Tips For Every Day
Image via B+C
If you're looking to incorporate more healthy foods into your diet, Dr. Lee suggests focusing on what the food provides for your body. "The idea of acquiring 'essential' things that the body must acquire from foods/drinks because it cannot make it [is also important]," she says. "People don’t always understand why essential vitamins/minerals and amino acids really mean. To optimize in one’s health, it is very important to know what you are missing in your diet."
After you've done your meal planning and gone to the grocery store, it's time for our personal favorite part: the cooking. "If you do cook vegetables, make sure you only cook it lightly because heat can denature some vitamins and minerals and/or cause it to leach out of the vegetables," she says.
"But we also know that cooking down some vegetables could help with softening the fiber and make it easier to digest," she adds. So if you have GI issues or have trouble breaking down certain foods, try cooking them first!
Struggling to get all of the nutrients you need just from food? Dr. Lee also has advice for you: "Having a good multivitamin in place, regardless of what and how you eat daily at least serves as a level of 'insurance' that you are getting all the baseline levels."
Overall, no matter what your health journey looks like, Dr. Lee has a general suggestion that you can begin with. "I simply focus on making sure you eat 4-6 oz of lean proteins, 2-3 cups of vegetables with options of a serving of complex grains," she says. "[The] key is eating it daily and consistently."
5 Foods Women Need To Eat More Of
Ocean-Caught Fish For Natural Omega 3
Image via HelloFresh
"Lightly grill the fresh ocean caught fish with a squeeze of a lemon," Dr. Lee suggests. "Natural omega 3 have health benefits of being a great anti-inflammatory food and its great brain food."
Try turning your fresh catch into Fish Tacos! They're one of our favorite summer recipes and blend so many different textures, flavors, and temperatures together.
Eggs
Image via Nicole Soper Photography
According to Dr. Lee, eggs can be "cooked any way for a complete protein without the sugar and carbs."
Scramble them, have them on toast, or make this Korean Egg Bread. The recipe features eggs, cheese, and scallions, as well as chia seeds.
Kumquats
"[These] little fruits are flavorful and packed with vitamin C; which is an anti-oxidant," Dr. Lee says.
Try your hand at this Kumquat Marmalade for a delicious brunch and teatime treat. The other great thing about making your own marmalade is that you know exactly what goes in it — and what your body is digesting.
Arugula
Image via Sarah Anderson
"The bitterness of these greens can possibly have anti-cancer benefits and a great antioxidant," Dr. Lee says. That makes them the perfect base for a delicious Salad With Berries And Goat Cheese.
Kimchi
Image via Half Baked Harvest
Kimchi is "an acquired taste but the best and natural way to get in good levels of probiotics to serve the gut," according to Dr. Lee. "Sometimes, eating poorly and drinking alcohol could unintentionally replace these good bacteria."
Add some kimchi to your next Grilled Cheese to give it a complex edge, and some extra health benefits.
Goji Berries
These berries "can add natural sweetness in recipe and a great form of antioxidant." If you want a sweet drink, this Goji Berry Lemonade can serve as a healthier alternative to store bought options.
Lead image viaDS stories/Pexels
