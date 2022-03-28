Mar 28, 2022
Whip Up This Spring Salad Recipe In Less Than 10 Minutes
When we think of spring, with think of flowers, cute animals, Easter desserts, and seasonal produce... especially in salads! As your local farmers market adds more and more variety each passing week, you'll likely have a plethora of seasonal ingredients at your disposal with which to make light, flavorful salads. Here's our favorite go-to spring salad recipe, chock full of fresh fruit + veg we love to savor come springtime.
Strawberry Arugula Walnut Salad
Ingredients:
For the Balsamic Strawberries:
- 2 cups strawberries, tops removed, halved or quartered
- 2 tablespoons aged balsamic vinegar
For the Balsamic Vinaigrette:
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon minced shallot
- 2 teaspoons maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon pink salt
- 3 tablespoons aged balsamic vinegar
- 1/3 cup olive oil
For the Salad:
- 5 ounces baby arugula leaves
- Balsamic strawberries
- 4 ounce feta cheese
- 1/2 cup walnuts
- 1/2 small shallot, thinly sliced
- 3-4 mint leaves, chiffonade
- Balsamic vinaigrette
Directions:
- To make the balsamic strawberries, place cut strawberries into a small bowl and toss with balsamic vinegar. Set aside. (Vinegar helps bring out the sweetness in berries!)
- To make the vinaigrette, whisk dressing ingredients together or blend together in a small blender or food processor until emulsified.
- Assemble ingredients in a large salad bowl. Toss with balsamic dressing just prior to serving.
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
