These Tilapia Fish Tacos Are Fit For A Superhero
In honor of the final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy (which hits theaters May 5, FYI), HelloFresh is offering a snack pack and recipe series that are so delicious, they might send you into outer space. The limited-edition Guardians Snack Adventure kit and Guardians Recipe Adventure series will add plenty of color to your kitchen and help you feel like you're a part of the Guardians at the same time!
Image via HelloFresh
Guardians Snack Adventure
The Guardians Snack Adventure kit has the pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step recipe cards so you can make two servings of Zarg Nut Bites (made up of crushed pretzels, salted cashews, sweet Thai chili sauce, and chocolate chips) and Mango Milky Fizz (featuring apricot jam, coconut milk, seltzer, and mango bits). Not to mention the fact that they come in some seriously cosmic milk cartons.
These kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis (no HelloFresh subscription required) at www.HelloFreshAdventure.com, beginning Monday, April 17 at 12pm EST. If you miss your chance, keep your eyes peeled for additional kits dropping Monday, April 24 and Monday, May 1 at 12pm EST.
Guardians Recipe Adventure
In addition to the snack kits, HelloFresh is also introducing six recipes (one for each of the Guardians), available now for HelloFresh customers:
- Terran-Style St. Louis Sandwich with Dill Pickle & Roasted Potato Rounds
- “Destroyed” Thai Chili Coconut Smash Patties with Zesty Rice, Roasted Green Beans & Peanuts
- Galactic Beef Melts with Blue Corn Tortilla Chips & Hot Sauce
- Galaxy Greens Ricotta Ravioli with Zucchini, Toasted Panko & Parsley
- Fire-Blasted Vegan Coconut Curry Soup with with Chickpeas, Cauliflower & Toast
- Crispy Orloni-Style Tilapia Tacos with Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños, & Radishes
Crispy Orloni-Style Tilapia Tacos
Image via HelloFresh
Ingredients
Recipe courtesy of HelloFresh, makes 2 servings.
Included in your HelloFresh delivery
- Lime
- Jalapeño
- 3 Radishes
- 2 tablespoon Smoky Red Pepper Crema (contains milk)
- 2 tablespoon
- Mayonnaise (contains eggs)
- 1 teaspoon Chipotle Powder
- 4 ounce Shredded Red Cabbage
- 82 g Tempura Batter (Contains Milk, Eggs, Wheat)
- 2 tablespoon Blackening Spice
- 11 ounce Tilapia (ContainsFish)
- 6 Flour Tortillas (ContainsWheat, Soy)
Not included in your delivery
- Kosher Salt
- Pepper
- Cooking oil
Tools
- Zester
- Small Bowl
- Medium Bowl
- Large Bowl
- Paper Towel
- Whisk
- Large Pan
Instructions
- Wash and dry produce. Zest and quarter lime (for 4 servings, zest one lime and quarter both). Thinly slice jalapeño into rounds, removing ribs and seeds for less heat. Thinly slice radishes. In a small bowl, combine smoky red pepper crema, mayonnaise, a pinch of lime zest to taste, and chipotle powder to taste. Add water 1 TSP at a time until mixture reaches a drizzling consistency. Season with salt and pepper.
- In a second small microwave-safe bowl, combine jalapeño, radishes, juice from half the lime, 1 TSP sugar (2 TSP for 4 servings), and a pinch of salt. Microwave for 30 seconds. Set aside, stirring occasionally, until ready to serve. In a medium bowl, combine cabbage, juice from remaining lime, 1 TSP sugar (2 tsp for 4), salt, pepper, and remaining lime zest to taste.
- In a large bowl, whisk together tempura batter mix, half the Blackening Spice, ⅓ cup cold water (⅔ cup for 4 servings), and ½ TSP salt (1 tsp for 4) until smooth. TIP: If mixture is too thick, add more water 1 TBSP at a time until it reaches a pancake-batter-like consistency. Pat tilapia dry with paper towels, then slice into strips (ours were 3 inches long and 1 inch wide). Season all over with remaining Blackening Spice, salt, and pepper. Stir strips into batter until evenly coated. Line a plate with paper towels.
- Heat a ¼-inch layer of oil in a large, preferably heavy-bottomed, pan over medium-high heat. Once oil is hot enough that a drop of batter sizzles when added to the pan, add coated fish in a single layer, working in batches. (Shake off excess batter before adding.) Cook until golden brown and cooked through, 1-2 minutes per side. TIP: To check for doneness, cut one strip in half. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer to paper-towel-lined plate. Immediately season with salt and pepper.
- Meanwhile, wrap tortillas in damp paper towels. Microwave until warm and pliable, 30 seconds.
- Divide tortillas between plates; fill with slaw (draining first) and fried tilapia. Top with chipotle mayo and pickled jalapeño and radishes (draining first) to taste, and serve.Tilapia is fully cooked when internal temperature reaches 145°.
Check out our Food page, and our Pinterest account, for more delicious inspiration!
Lead image via HelloFresh
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!