Your January Meal Plan: 31 Delicious Recipes To Try This Month
We seriously want to see you crush all of your New Year's resolutions, but we know it can be a huge challenge to even start working on your greatest goals. A lot of us make resolutions to improve our overall physical health, which often starts with eating healthful foods and cooking at home more. Meal planning makes big steps less daunting, and with more and more practice, you’ll be on your way to your best self. To start, we recommend blocking out a productive Sunday to map out your week through healthy eats. Plus, you can tailor a meal plan to your preferences so you can own your journey with confidence!
Whether meal planning is new to you or you’re a planning pro, we’ve made kickstarting the ‘new you’ simple with this guide full of easy, healthy recipes to try. Take a peek at this day-by-day meal plan to get some stellar New Year nutritional inspiration!
Day 1: Paleo Chicken Piccata
This cozy meal is full of beneficial ingredients and the leftovers reheat amazingly well. (via Brit + Co.)
Day 2: Chickpea Salad Sandwich
Prioritizing protein is a crucial step in maintaining a healthy diet. This easy chickpea salad is packed with protein, and super delicious, too. Prep a big batch to enjoy in a salad or on a sandwich this year! (via Salt & Lavender)
Day 3: Healthy Chai Banana Pancakes
When the sweet tooth calls, we always answer. But that doesn't mean we have to ditch healthy eating. These banana chai pancakes are so yummy and so good for you. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Day 4: Vegan Spaghetti Squash with Spinach and Cheese
When planning a healthy dinner, don't skip the veggies. This recipe delivers on a super easy and healthy vegan bite. The squash perfectly emulates pasta if you're trying to eat low-carb. (via Two Spoons)
Day 5: Honey Mustard Mason Jar Salads
Storing your office lunch has never been easier with a mason jar. The best part about this salad recipe is you can make the portions ahead of time, taking the worry out of your mind when considering what to eat for a healthy lunch. (via Chef Bai)
Day 6: Chicken Caesar Salad with Grilled Romaine
Saladdoes not have to be boring to be healthy. Take this Caesar salad for example. It's full of nutrients but is also super delicious with fresh bites of veggies and grilled chicken. Grilling the romaine gives it such an interesting texture, too. (via Barley and Sage)
Day 7: Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Cauliflower wings are perfect for getting those vegetables in for dinner. Add your desired amount of spice and enjoy! You can even make these super easily in the air fryer for a quick bite. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Day 8: Stuffed Zucchini Boats
If you haven't tried a stuffed zucchini boat, you are surely missing out on a great dinner option. This recipe calls for peppers, quinoa and pine nuts, but you can modify the filling with the ingredients you have on hand. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Day 9: Sweet Potato Kale Salad
Another boring salad bites the dust! Make this sweet potato kale salad when you're craving a more hearty dinner. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Day 10: Keto Alfredo Zoodles
This zoodles recipe is an uber-creative way to craft a delicious alfredo flavored dinner. It's low-carb, keto, vegan and gluten-free friendly. Plus, this recipe stores super well in the fridge. (via Brit + Co.)
Day 11: Tortellini Vegetable Soup
Get that slow cooker ready, because this healthy tortellini soup is a must-make. When you're craving Italian food, this soup delivers on a full flavor and is packed with veggies. Make a big batch to eat on throughout the week! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Day 12: Roasted Golden Beet Salad with Farro
Farro is the ultimate star of this salad since it carries a ton of protein to fill you up. Prep all of the components and store them separately to easily throw this salad together any night of the week. (via Barley and Sage)
Day 13: Instant Pot Tuscan White Bean Soup
Soup is always a good call when it's cold outside. This white bean soup recipe is extremely healthy and filling for the season. (via Brit + Co.)
Day 14: Slow Roasted Salmon with Citrus and Capers
Get all those important vitamins in by preparing a salmon dinner. This recipe pairs a zesty lemon flavor with the fish. Serve on top of salad, rice or quinoa for a complete healthy meal! (via Forks & Foliage)
Day 15: Thai Basil Steak Sandwich
Fresh ingredients just make this sandwich all the better. You can prep this yummy Thai bite with any protein source you feel like adding! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Day 16: Easy Three Bean Salad
This option is more of a side dish, but it's so delicious we could eat it for a whole meal. The beans will load you up with protein and all the veggie goodness. (via Salt & Lavender)
Day 17: Mermaid Veggie Sushi Bowl
Sometimes making a healthy meal look like a work of art makes it taste so much better. Try out this single-serving sushi bowl and garnish it with care. (via Brit + Co.)
Day 18: TikTok Salmon Rice Bowl with Seaweed
We all saw this recipe go viral, and knowing that it's a healthy choice makes it so much better. Prep and store all of the fresh ingredients separately for the perfect weekly meal prep. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Day 19: Roasted Delicata Squash and Kale Salad
Okay, we're obsessed with pretty salads. This recipe strikes an amazing balance between savory and sweet notes and is packed full of healthy ingredients. (via Barley and Sage)
Day 20: 15-Minute Buddha Bowls
A buddha bowl is a balanced concoction of greens, protein, grains, healthy carbs (like fruit) and healthy fats (hello, avocado). Follow this recipe to guide your first buddha bowl! (via Live Eat Learn)
Day 21: Quick Chickpea Curry
When it's cold out, reach for this easy chickpea curry recipe. It's a great healthy dinner that definitely beats any Indian food takeout option. (via Two Spoons)
Day 22: Healthy Caribbean Chicken Curry Sheet Pan
Sheet pan recipes are perfect for meal prepping, since you can bake a large amount to save for later. It's extremely easy to clean up since you just need a single sheet pan, so you'll save tons of time in the kitchen. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Day 23: Turkey Chili
Try out using ground turkey the next time you're craving chili. It's lower in fat than your regular ground beef but still carries a similar flavor. This recipe will be your go-to since all you need is a handful of ingredients and one pot. (via Culinary Hill)
Day 24: Fresh Green Bean Casserole
Your Thanksgiving fave doesn't have to go away with the holiday. This healthy vegetable casserole is perfect to save and dish up later on. (via Barley and Sage)
Day 25: Ginger Lime Cold Noodle Salad
This refreshing bite will fill you up for lunch or dinner, and is a great light option for the summertime, too! If you want to crunch on it later, this salad will keep well in mason jars for meal prep. (via Chef Bai)
Day 26: Grilled Chicken Pitas
This Mediterranean-inspired pita recipe comes together fairly quickly with minimal cooking time. This one packs a fresh bite with the tomatoes and cucumbers! (via Most Hungry)
Day 27: Healthy Tuna Pasta Salad
Pasta salad is to die for, in any form. This recipe is ideal for meal prepping since all you need to do is combine the veggies, pasta and tuna! (via Salt & Lavender)
Day 28: Zucchini Fritter
This zucchini fritter recipe emulates a good old tater tot, except it's a super healthy take. (via Fancy Peasant)
Day 29: Healthy Chicken Alfredo
This alfredo pasta is made with a cauliflower-based sauce that makes it lower-carb without sacrificing good creaminess. Like any meal prep dish, this one can be saved for amazing leftovers. (via The Endless Meal)
Day 30: 30-Minute Healthy Chicken Paleo Teriyaki
Make this paleo-friendly teriyaki chicken in under 30 minutes. It'll beat any takeout you're craving and deliver a healthy bite. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Day 31: The Best Crispy Baked Tofu
Use this baked tofu to top any healthy recipe you make whether its rice, salad or stir fry. It will add a handful of protein to any meal. (via Munching with Mariyah)
