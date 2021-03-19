Make This Creamy Thai Turmeric Chicken + Noodles in Just 30 Minutes
Keeping things healthy, but still warm and cozy, with my 30-Minute Creamy Thai Turmeric Chicken and Noodles. This Thai-inspired saucy curry is the simplest weeknight dinner. Made with flavorful Thai curry paste, creamy coconut milk, fresh herbs, and lime juice. Toss in seared gingery turmeric chicken and plenty of delicious noodles and it's hard to beat. It's the perfect any night of the week dinner that's made in 30 minutes, hearty, and pretty healthy too.
All the very quick details.
As you would guess with a 30-minute cook time, this Thai curry comes together pretty easily.
I like to start with the chicken. I toss it with ground turmeric, ginger, soy sauce, and honey. This step is key to creating a really flavorful chicken that's savory, sweet, and spicy. Sear the chicken to give it a little crispiness and caramelization. Then toss in bok choy or any other hearty green and let them sear for a bit. At this point, you'll remove everything from the pot so that the chicken and greens don't overcook or lose their crispness.
Then I like to stir in a good amount of shallots and garlic, more ginger, and Thai red curry paste for even more flavor. The trick is to cook everything together for a minute or two before adding in the liquids. This will activate the flavors in the curry paste and give you a richer tasting sauce. Now, just add in all the liquid, stir back in the chicken and bok choy, and simmer everything together for a few minutes.
While that's happening, boil some noodles. Any noodle works, rice noodles, egg noodles, and even regular pasta, but I love a very thin Thai Vermicelli Rice Noodle. By the time the noodles are ready, the curry should be ready as well.
As this cooks, the aroma in the kitchen is truly incredible. It's kind of like your favorite Thai spot in town, but at home…so better.
The only real note I have for this recipe is regarding the fish sauce. I know this is such a controversial ingredient, but I always recommend giving the fish sauce a try. Yes, you can use soy sauce instead, but fish sauce is better for this dish. It's my favorite Thai ingredient, it adds a very savory, salty flavor. And even if you don't enjoy fish, you'll enjoy this sauce. I know this from testing out every last Thai recipe I've shared with my picky, nonfish eating family members. They never notice a thing. Just be sure not to smell it, the smell isn't the best, but the flavor is good.
Other than that little note, there's nothing else to add! This one is simple, healthy, and delicious. Oh and lastly, while it's not traditional to Thai cooking, a side of fresh, warm naan is especially delicious with this creamy curry sauce. Just an idea!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs or breasts, cubed
- 1 tablespoon ground turmeric
- 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- black pepper
- 2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce or tamari
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 3 tablespoons sesame oil or extra virgin olive oil
- 4 baby bok choy or 1 bunch kale, chopped
- 2 medium shallots, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced or grated
- 1 inch fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro and or Thai basil, chopped
- 1/4 cup Thai red curry paste, using more or less to taste
- 2-3 cups canned full-fat coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons fish sauce (or low sodium soy sauce)
- 8 ounces rice noodles, thick or thin
- sliced limes, mixed herbs, and thinly sliced shallots, for serving
INSTRUCTIONS
- Toss the chicken with turmeric, ground ginger, pinch of pepper, soy sauce, honey, and 1 tablespoon oil. Let sit 5 minutes.
- Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large Dutch oven or braiser over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and sear until browned, about 3 minutes, stirring 2-3 times. Toss in the bok choy and cook 2 minutes more, until just charred on the edges. Transfer everything to a plate.
- To the same Dutch oven, add 2 tablespoons oil, the shallots, garlic, fresh ginger, and cilantro/basil, cook 3 minutes, then stir in the curry paste. Cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in about 2 cups coconut milk and fish sauce. Slide the chicken and bok choy back into the sauce. If you want more sauce, add the additional coconut milk...I always use 3 cups. Simmer over medium heat until the sauce thickens slightly, 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cook noodles according to package directions.
- Divide the noodles between bowls and ladle the chicken and sauce over. Top each bowl as desired with herbs, shallots, and lime juice.
New York Times bestselling cookbook author of Half Baked Harvest and Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, creates recipes inspired by the people and places she loves most.
