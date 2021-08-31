18 Keto Brunch Recipes That Are Insanely Good
Brunch is one of our favorite meals of the weekend, but you can easily go overboard on carbs and, as a result, feel a little sluggish the rest of the day. While we love a weekend catnap, healthier low-carb brunch ideas are what we're all about these days to feel healthy and energized. Trying keto or hosting a brunch guest who is? From make-ahead eggs to fresh seasonal salads, these insanely good keto recipes are perfect for your next breakfast, lunch, or brunch gathering.
Vegetarian Egg Muffins
These colorful egg muffins happen to fit into busy lifestyle. Got kids? Expecting brunch guests? Heading to work? Make them ahead and heat them up for a quick and easy (and delicious!) breakfast to stay or go.
Keto Chicken Lettuce Wraps
For those times when slow-cooked chicken isn't an option and you want to do better than eating five string cheeses (again), here's a blue cheese chicken salad lettuce wrap you'll love this time of year.
Cauliflower Crust Breakfast Pizza
Pizza for breakfast? Yes, please! With this delicious cauliflower crust it's keto-friendly too.
Keto Cauliflower Tots
If you're craving tater tots on the Keto diet, try this cheesy recipe that replaces potato for cauliflower and breadcrumbs for almond meal. That way, you can get your potato-y fix and remain in ketosis.
Eggs En Cocotte
A multi-cooker makes this French "en cocotte" process less than five minutes compared to the traditional method, which can take up to 15.
Keto Cheesy Garlic Roasted Asparagus
Cheesy garlic roasted asparagus has captured the hearts of pinners everywhere, because it "tastes just like garlic bread… except on veggies," says Karina Carrel, the Cafe Delites blogger who created the recipe.
Keto Cloud Pizza
Cloud bread is a keto dieter's best friend and a great work-around to satisfy your cravings for pizza while on a low-carb diet.
Chicken Salad With Sauce Verte
Brighten up your meal rotation with this seasonal chicken and veggie salad. You can sneak the versatile dressing into other dishes throughout the week for a flavor boost, or freeze it for later.
Keto Cheesy Brussels Sprouts Casserole
This three-cheese Brussels sprouts casserole complies with the ketogenic diet and is totally rich and satisfying.
Low-Carb Egg in a Hole
This twist on the classic egg in a hole uses cauliflower and was first introduced in the cookbook Cali'flour Kitchen. Fancy it up by adding a handful of spinach along with the cheese, or topping with salsa or pesto.
Winter Greens & Citrus Salad
A crunchy salad makes the perfect light brunch, especially when topped with an insanely good tahini-ginger dressing.
Cloud Egg Omelet
This is by far the fluffiest, most amazing omelette — and it's keto-friendly to boot. Just add your favorite veggies, cheese, and/or meat.
Sheet Pan Eggs
If you're cooking for a brunch crowd, these make-ahead sheet pan eggs are an easy way to keep your get-togethers fun and stress-free.
Green Shakshuka
Whip up this Mediterranean-inspired shakshuka recipe packed with all your green goddess goodies like spinach, kale, and parsley and topped with fresh eggs. (Of course, hold the bread!)
The Absolute Best Scrambled Eggs
Scramble your eggs in a not-too-hot pan to get a luscious, uniform whipped texture.
Sous-Vide Bacon & Gruyere Egg Bites
We're huge fans of the low-carb, keto-friendly sous-vide egg bites from Starbucks, but as much as we love the bacon-gruyere-filled breakfast, we can't splurge on them everyday of the week. That's why we decided to give it a go at home.
Chicken and Avocado Salad
Spice up your brunch spread with a salad that's anything but boring.
Low-Carb Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs
Add this low-carb treat *and* crowd-pleaser to your brunch gatherings.
