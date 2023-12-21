18 Easy And Healthy Meal Recipes That Make Solo Dining Fun
We know how it is. You've been working all day and all you want to do is curl up with a soothing bowl of ramen while watching your comfort showGilmore Girls. Forget about your plans to make a big meal when you're dining solo because we have 18 easy and healthy meal recipes you can whip up instead. Fromlow-carb to delicious make-ahead dinners, we're removing the pressure of following complicated recipes.
If that sounds right up your alley, take a look at these 18 easy and healthy meal recipes for one that will make all your solo-dining and binge-watching dreams come true.
Brit + Co Easy and Healthy Meal Recipes
25-Minute Chili Oil Egg Ramen
It wouldn't be right if we didn't include an easy and healthy ramen recipe! It's a delicious meal that'll be ready in under 30 minutes. (via Brit + Co)
20-Minute Orzo Carbonara with Crispy Prosciutto and Burrata
Take this fun twist on Carbonara and add orzo, fresh herbs, and a dash of prosciutto to make it come alive. It'll easily become your new comfort food to eat. (via Brit + Co)
Garlic Mushroom Quinoa
Don't be afraid of quinoa because it's not hard to make! When paired with garlic, mushroom, and parmesan, it makes for an easy meal you can't resist. (via Brit + Co)
Crockpot Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup
We love easy crockpot recipes like this spicy chicken tortilla soup. With a touch of jalapenos and red enchilada sauce, your taste buds will love the spicy, yet soothing kick you get from each bite. (via Brit + Co)
Sheet Pan Lemon Garlic Butter Salmon
This mouthwatering lemon garlic butter salmon makes us weak in the knees. It's an easy and healthy recipe that has all the bells and whistles of a hearty meal without the long prep work. (via Brit + Co)
More Easy And Healthy Meal Recipes
Mason Jar Zucchini Noodles
Trade the carbs for a veggie with this delish recipe and your taste buds won't even notice. It's perfect for lunch at the park or a super-fast dinner. (via Inspiralized)
Burrito Bowl
When it comes to Mexican food, we love spicy, savory bowlfuls of the stuff. This one’s just a quick chop away from being in your belly. (via PopSugar)
Stuffed Sweet Potato
Here's a tip: Cook your sweet potato in the Crock Pot all day so it's already soft when you get home. Boom! (via Betsy Life)
Mug Mac n’ Cheese
Such a delicious childhood treat doesn’t actually have to be made by the potful. You can make a single serving in a mug in just five minutes. (via Kirbie’s Cravings)
Eggplant Parmesan
Cooking with eggplant like this might just make you feel like a modern-day Julia Child. Don’t know about you, but we could definitely use those vibes after a long day. (via Betsy Life)
Tomato Cobbler
Once you’ve waited patiently for those ripe summertime tomatoes, make as much of this healthy cobbler as your oven can handle. (via Eat Drink Garden)
BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad
While this recipe may make more than one serving, who says taking care of tonight’s dinner and tomorrow’s lunch is a bad thing? (via Damn Delicious)
Single Serving Pizza
Sometimes, pizza is a must. Finally we have a solo recipe that will make enough to stave off our cravings. (via A Zesty Bite)
Spinach and Potato Salad
You’ll be surprised that such a simple salad can be so delicious. It’ll be your go-to recipe by the end of spring. (via Naturally Ella)
Picnic for One
Because everyone deserves a picnic in the springtime, whether you spread out your blanket in the nearest park or on your living room floor. (via 7970 Miles)
Shrimp and Scallop Ceviche Stuffed Avocado
Pull this recipe out while you're on vacation and you'll agree that there's nothing like a little avocado and ceviche after a good swim. (via Foodie Crush)
Egg Fried Rice
We just couldn’t resist more yummy Chinese food. Plus, you make this dish in a mug, which means fewer dishes to wash. (via Healthy Nibbles and Bits)
Chickpea Nest
So technically this is breakfast food, but we wouldn't mind eating it for dinner too. (via Kitchen Treaty)
