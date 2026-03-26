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DreamWorks' New Fantasy 'Forgotten Island' is For 'How to Train Your Dragon' Lovers

forgotten island dreamworks
DreamWorks/Universal Pictures
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 26, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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DreamWorks has a brand new movie called Forgotten Island that has so much friendship, magic, and creativity, that it's filling the void left behind by beloved movies like How to Train Your Dragon and The Wild Robot. The new film (starring H.E.R. and Liza Soberano) is coming this fall and it's the perfect movie to see on a solo movie date or with all your friends!

In an age of sequels and reboots that no one asked for, I'm thrilled that we're getting such a creative story...and there's a very good chance I'll get emotional before the credits roll.

Here's everything you need to know about Forgotten Island before it premieres in September 2026.

What is Forgotten Island about?

The brand new movie follows best friends Jo (H.E.R.) and Raissa (Liza Soberano) on their last night before becoming adults. But when they find a portal and wind up on a magical island called Nakali, they come face-to-face with different creatures they've only ever heard in Filipino folklore.

Between new friends and new foes, Jo and Raissa have to figure out how to get home — especially when they learn they could lose every single memory of their friendship.

Where can I watch Forgotten Island?

forgotten island

DreamWorks/Universal Pictures

Forgotten Island is coming to theaters on September 25, 2026.

Who's in the Forgotten Island cast with H.E.R.?

forgotten island cast

DreamWorks/Universal Pictures

The Forgotten Island cast has some amazing names, including H.E.R. as Jo and Liza Soberano as Raissa alongside Dave Franco as Raww and Lea Salonga as The Dreaded Manananggal.

We'll also hear the voices of Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy, and Ronny Chieng.

Stay tuned for more news on Forgotten Island, and the other new movies coming in 2026. Let us know what you're most excited to see on our Facebook and on our Instagram!

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