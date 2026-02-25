9 Must-See New Movies to Add to Your March Calendar ASAP

From Hoppers to Project Hail Mary and Reminders of Him, here are the most-anticipated new movies you should watch in March 2026.

Even if you felt like 2026 has had a slow start when it comes to great, these March movie releases are some of my most-anticipated films of the whole spring. There's literally something for everyone — a Disney movie, a compelling book adaptation, and a searingsatire (just to name a few). Whether you're a dedicated AMC A-List member, or you're just looking for a way to spend your weekends, you've come to the right place.

Hoppers — In Theaters March 6, 2026 Disney/Pixar This new Disney movie follows a group of scientists who have made the ultimate discovery: how to "hop" human minds into robotic animal bodies. And when Mabel (Piper Curda) decides to take matters into her own hands to stop a destructive construction company, she ends up becoming a beaver...and starting an animal uprising. Hoppers also stars Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, Kathy Najimy, Dave Franco, Eduardo Franco, Aparna Nancherla, Tom Law, Sam Richardson, Melissa Villaseñor, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Steve Purcell, Ego Nwodim, Nichole Sakura, and Meryl Streep.

The Bride — In Theaters March 6, 2026 Warner Bros. Pictures The Bride is a terrifyingly unique take on the Bride of Frankenstein — and gives the old tale a Bonnie and Clyde twist. Frankenstein (Christian Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to find a companion, and thanks to the help of Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening), he revives the body of a murdered young woman (Jessie Buckley) to become his bride. The Bride also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penélope Cruz.

Reminders of Him — In Theaters March 13, 2026 Universal Pictures Colleen Hoover's newest adaptation follows Kenna (Maika Monroe) who longs to reconnect with her daughter after an accident put her behind bars. However, the only person in town who will even interact with her is the kind, and very handsome, local bar owner (Tyriq Withers). Reminders of Him also stars Lauren Graham, Bradley Whitford, and Rudy Pankow.

Slanted Bleecker Street In this new movie, Joan Huang (Shirley Chen) dreams of being prom queen. And to make those dreams come true, she agrees to undergo a new racial-swapping surgery called Ethnos that comes with some unexpected costs. Slanted also stars Mckenna Grace, Vivian Wu, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Amelie Zilber, Fang Du, Elaine Hendrix, and R. Keith Harris.

Project Hail Mary — In Theaters March 20, 2026 Amazon MGM Studios Project Hail Mary is my most-anticipated movie of the whole spring, and it follows a science teacher (Ryan Gosling) who's sent into space as a last-ditch attempt to save the world. Project Hail Mary also stars Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come — In Theaters March 20, 2026 Searchlight Pictures Grace (Samara Weaving) is back for the next round of the game from the first movie. And this time, all the riches family in the world are hunting her to preserve their own fortunes. And when Grace learns her little sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) is also a target, Grace will stop at nothing to help her survive. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come also stars Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, and Nadeem Umar-Khitab.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man — On Netflix March 20, 2026 Netflix In the middle of World War II, everything Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) loves and stands for is at risk — and it's up to him whether he'll "confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground," according to the official logline.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo, Barry Keoghan, and Stephen Graham.

Pretty Lethal — On Prime Video March 25, 2026 SXSW/Amazon MGM Studios When it comes to this new movie, think Angelina Ballerina meets Yellowjackets. When a dance group winds up in a creepy inn, they have to use their ballerina skills as survival skills to stay alive. Pretty Lethal stars Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Avantika, Maddie Ziegler, Michael Culkin, Lydia Leonard, and Uma Thurman.

Forbidden Fruits — In Theaters March 27, 2026 Shudder Forbidden Fruits follows a mall cult run by Apple (Lili Reinhart) and her uber fashionable minions. When Pumpkin (Lola Tung) joins their ranks, she challenges the way things are...and might just end up changing everything. Forbidden Fruits also stars Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Chamberlain, and Gabrielle Union.

Let us know which new movie you're most excited to see in the comments!