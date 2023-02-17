Host Your Own Paint And Sip Night With These Easy Tutorials
Painting is a great way to unwind and relax, especially since it bursts your creativity and promotes mindfulness as you focus on mixing colors and perfecting your brush strokes. The only thing better than painting in a studio? Painting in the comfort of your own home with sweatpants on. We've done our fair share of paint and sip nights and rounded up some of the best video tutorials to give you and your S.O. or your girlfriends a fun activity to unwind and spend time together. Plus you get some artwork when you're done!
These tutorials are great for painters of all levels, and they include different styles like pop art and landscape so that you can pick and choose what will look best in your space. Now all you need is a flavorful mocktail or cocktail and you're golden.
Our Favorite Tutorials For A Paint And Sip Night
Have you always been interested in watercolors, but never got the chance to learn? Then our Intro To Watercolor Illustration online class is perfect for your next paint and sip night! It's beginner-friendly and will help you tap into both creativity and relaxation.
Add something flirty and fun to your space with this lip + lipstick painting. Candace breaks down the process, making every detail easy to follow. It's also easy to swap out the colors so that your painting reflects your favorite lipstick shade.
Bob Ross is one of our favorite painters to follow because of his calm encouragement and fun quips ("There are no mistakes, just happy accidents"). This misty island does such a good job of transporting us that we can almost smell the pine trees!
Our Acrylic Painting: Abstract Landscapes online class will give you all the tips and techniques you need to create a beautiful ocean that'll make you feel like you're on a beach vacation. Our part of the class is learning how to mix pastels to create your own unique shade.
Let a single bouquet of flowers take center stage with this tulip tutorial. Sticking to just a few flowers means that you can focus on making the flowers look three-dimensional with different shades of blush pink. The subtle ombré sky provides the perfect background.
Paint And Sip Night Necessities
If you could spend the rest of your life on the beach, then this tutorial is for you. The key to making those waves look realistic is to start at the bottom, making your strokes smaller as you get closer to the horizon. Use a light hand when painting the water — you can always add more later.
Looking for floral designs for your paint and sip night? Our Watercolor Painting Class will show you how to design your own painted floral arrangement by breaking down watercolor techniques and color theory. Then you can use those tips for your other watercolor projects!
Our favorite part about this tutorial is using unconventional tools to get a one-of-a-kind look. Use a fork after you've painted your background for an unexpected texture, and a cluster of cotton swabs for the dandelions. They'll give the finished painting a texture that you wouldn't be able to get with a brush.
This Acrylic Painting Class is exactly what you need to learn about palettes, blending, and how you can prep your canvas before painting. The abstract style is super fun and bright, and happens to be the perfect way to add personality to any room in your home.
The key to this galaxy hair painting is blending, and blending a lot. Take your time building up the base before adding some of the lighter colors on top so that the finish product turns out the way that you want it to. You can blend with both your brush and a paper towel to ensure that the edges of each color fade into one another. For stars, you'll just want to splatter a watered-down white paint right onto the canvas.
To give your lips that rounded shape, make sure you're painting curved lines instead of straight ones. Arched strokes will give it that rounded look. For the paint drips, focus a large quantity of paint on a single area. You might need to experiment with different paint:water ratios until you find the one that works best for your art, so feel free to try on a blank canvas before trying it on your painting.
This Watercolor Painting and Digitization online class will help you learn how to turn all of your artwork into digital files — aka you'll have an unlimited amount of screensavers! You'll also learn how to paint different fruits, like blood oranges, lemons, and strawberries.
This painting starts with all of the deep purple shades and adds the lighter, warm colors of the sunset right on top. Don't feel the need to load up your brush with color; using less paint will allow you to blend the shades and create an image that looks realistic.
Don't worry about perfectly blending the background of this paint and sip artwork — being able to see both the white and the black will add more dimension. The same goes for the cherry blossom tree. Start with dots of the darkest color, then the medium shade, then the lightest pink for the illusion of sunshine.
If you want to take all of your projects to the next level, try out this Watercolor Calligraphy online class. The techniques you'll learn give a sophisticated edge to all of your cards, notes, and future artwork.
The simple color palette of this piece really lets the artistry of the silhouette and the moon shine through. Plus, pink and blue just looks gorgeous together! If you'd rather have the moon be the focus on the painting, you can minimize or cut out the trees and the grass.
Want a step-by-step breakdown of painting with watercolors? Try out our Watercolor Painting: Plants + Succulents online class to get an inside look at conventional and unconventional techniques that will give you beautiful additions to both your wall art and your houseplant collection.
Have you ever hosted a paint and sip night? Let us know how it went in the comments, and check out our DIY and Creativity page for more artsy inspo.
