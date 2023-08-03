These Froot Loops-Scented Polishes Are Pure Nostalgia For Your Nails
I’m calling it now – blueberry milk nailsare out, and cereal milk nails are in. The Nails.INC x Froot Loops collab has landed at the perfect time, ready to adorn your nails with the vibrant colors of the nostalgic cereal (forever standing out from the too-light blue nail trend).
Why I’m *totally* sold on the new 7-piece collection? When the polishes dry, they smell exactly like Froot Loops. If that’s not setting your flip phone lip gloss-loving, Claire’s-shopping, body glitter-fanatic inner child’s heart aglow right now, I don’t know what to tell you.
About The Froot Loops Nail Polishes from Nails.INC
The shades included in the collaborative drop embrace all things neon, recalling the color-covered days of my youth. It makes me want to pour out a bowl of cerealand dig in!
Each one is formulated for long-wear, so your electric mani lasts you all week. For those accustomed to painting with a wide brush for quick and easy application, these bottles have it all.
Whether you’re sporting the coral-y pink to a picnic in the park, or layering on the head-turning green for a chaotic (yet fun) night out, the Nails.INC x Froot Loops collection is the absolute best way to end your summer.
#FollowYourNose ($8)
This neon pink undoubtedly channels all of the Barbie hype this season.
Feeling Fruity ($8)
This yellow shade might not be your normal go-to, but the fruity scent will draw you into its supercharged summer energy!
Toucan Sam Approved ($8)
This vibrant turquoise blue hue pairs well with a fruity drink.
Toucan Play At That Game ($8)
A neon orange that plays at coral pink is *def* getting added to my cart.
Ce-real Talk ($8)
Green is just that girl, and this brightened-up pick is sure to catch some attention.
Scented Nail Polish Duo ($15)
This pink-and-green duo does it all – multicolor mani, anyone?
Sign up for our newsletter for more new beauty products and launches!
Header photo by Caleb Minear / PEXELS + Image via Nails.INC
- Visit Stars Hollow With These "Gilmore Girls" Recipes ›
- 19 Homemade Cereal Bar Recipes Kids + Adults Will Love ›
- 21 Creative Ways to Transform Breakfast Cereal ›
- Peeps Cereal Doesn’t Really Taste Like the Mallows but We’re Still Here for It ›
- Burger King’s Lucky Charms Shake Is Beyond Magically Delicious ›
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshakes Exist, and You Can Get Them at Burger King ›
- This Vegan, Copycat Froot Loop Milkshake Tastes Almost Identical to Burger King’s ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.