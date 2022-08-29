How To Master Multicolor Nails At Home
Patterns, metallics, and highlighted tips may be dominating nail fall trends, but there's one design that's been going from season to season and shows no signs of slowing down: multicolor nails. It's an incredibly versatile look that can quickly become fall appropriate with warm colors that work together. And, really, multicolor nails are all about finding the right color palette.
"It helps to have a color palette in mind," says Los Angeles-based nail artist Sigourney Nuñez. "That palette can reflect the season — think pastels for spring or neons for summer, or it can even be something monochromatic to show off your favorite shade in different tones. The best part is there are no rules.”
Photo courtesy of @StephStoneNails.
Now, the quickest way to get the perfect palette is to buy colors from one line, such as Londontown's Barbiecore collection, Static Nails' Sweater Weather Palette, Essie's Off the Grid, or Olive and June's Fall Polish Set. But this can get expensive and be a bit wasteful if you don't plan to use all the colors again. Although if you can find a set of mini polishes, that's a good workaround.
If buying all new colors feels unrealistic, nail artist Samantha Jade recommends mixing two colors you like that work together to create a new complementary color. "If you are limited on the shades you have at home and want to create a fun multicolor look, I would get creative with mixing shades together to create a cohesive color palette," says Jade. "Find three shades you love together and paint them on every other nail, then mix two and two together to create the middle shades to go in between! You’ll be able to create a fully custom multicolor nails gradient right at home."
Courtesy of Samantha Jade.
Another option Jade likes that's a super-safe bet is a monochromatic look, using different gradients of one color. "You can add a bit of a black or white polish to any color and create lighter and darker shades of that color," says Jade. "Gradients are really coming into trend, and blending similar shades in a vertical or horizontal gradient on the nail can really help to create a seamless look that takes you through the rainbow."
Courtesy of Samantha Jade.
Still on the fence about DIYing your own multicolor nails? Find multicolor nail wraps. There are easy-to-apply ones like Nails Mailed ombre Rise n' Shine set, Maniko's pastel Over the Rainbow, or Polish Wraps Shades of Wine. These take the guesswork out of the color palette and don't require an investment in new nail polish shades.
Featured photo courtesy of @StephStoneNails.
Tag us with your fall nail designs on Instagram and subscribe to our email newsletter for more fall beauty inspiration!
- 17 Ways to Get OMG-Worthy Marble Nails for Fall - Brit + Co ›
- 24 Unexpected Fall Nail Designs For 2022 | Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 12 Spring Manis Perfect for Squoval Nails - Brit + Co ›
- 16 Color-Block Nail Art Ideas Courtesy of Instagram - Brit + Co ›
- 15 Short Nail Ideas for Flawless Summer Nails - Brit + Co ›
- 16 Artful Looks for Spring Nails in 2022 — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›