Lucas Bravo Just Hinted At Gabriel's Future On "Emily In Paris"
If Emily in Paris taught us anything, it's that you can never underestimate the power of a French fashion inspiration and that baguettes and croissants are some of our favorite things. After the season three finale left fans on the most massive cliffhanger yet (ICYMI: Camille jilted Gabriel at the altar because of his feelings for Emily...then they revealed they're expecting a baby), we have been itching to get any news about season four.
Besides the fact that we'll have to wait for season four a little longer than planned because of the delays from the writer's strike, we also just got a first look at what we can expect from Gabriel next season, thanks to actor Lucas Bravo.
“I think it's going to be coming of age for him in season four, which is nice to play,” Bravo tells People. “Because when you start a character, then there's a year where you experience the world and you mature, you become another person and you come back and it's exactly the day you left off.”
Season three of Emily in Paris premiered in December of 2022, and one of the most addicting aspects of the series is the will-they-won't-they romance between Gabriel and Lily Collins' Emily. Even though Bravo and the rest of the cast and crew have stalled on pre-production due to the writer's strike, he voices his support: “We're very close to our writers on Emily and we're just standing for them.”
"I'm happy that in season four I'll be able to bring more of what I became and what I've experienced in the past four years," Bravo adds. It looks like the world of Emily in Paris is in for some changes, and we can't wait to see the way that the characters evolve.
What are your favorite moments from Emily in Paris? Let us know in the comments and follow us on Facebook for more celebrity news!
Lead image via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!