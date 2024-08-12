Good News 'Emily in Paris' Fans, Your Favorite Heartthrob Is Single IRL
When it comes to Emily in Paris, the age-old (read: three seasons and counting) question is this: Gabriel or Alfie? The Parisian boy next door who’s good at crunching ingredients, or the charming British businessman who’s good at crunching numbers? It’s impossible for anyone to choose, especially Emily. Luckily for us, we don’t have to — and we get to fawn over their IRL counterparts as well.
Lucas Bravo (who plays Gabriel) and Lucien Laviscount (who plays Alfie) have captured the hearts of fans around the world. They’ve also captured the hearts of some pretty well-known women over the years. Wondering if the Emily in Paris boys are single? Depending on who you root for, you may have a shot at pledging your allegiance to Team Alfie or Team Gabriel personally.
Lucien Laviscount
The tabloids may lie, but the hips of Laviscount’s rumored girlfriend certainly don’t. Laviscount is believed to be dating Shakira, whom he met while starring as a centaur in the wacky, fantasy-themed music video for her song “Puntería,” which premiered on March 22. He attended her surprise concert in Times Square in NYC on March 28 and grabbed dinner with her at an Italian restaurant afterward.
At the concert, he toldEl Gordo y La Flaca, “She’s probably one of the most incredible women I’ve ever come across in my life. I’m happy to be here to see her get her flowers. She’s truly wonderful.” He played it coy when the interviewer mentioned that a lot of people thought he and Shakira would make a good couple.
Laviscount was linked to Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Keke Palmer (who he co-starred with in Scream Queens) in the past, but Shakira is the only woman he’s been publicly linked to since he made his Emily in Paris debut in 2021. An insider told Us Weekly that the stars “have a light playful thing going on — and he’s very into her.”
Lucas Bravo
Gabriel girlies will be happy to know that Lucas Bravo currently appears to be single! The self-proclaimed romantic confirmed to Grazia in December 2021 that he was unattached. “Of course I feel lonely, because I’m in love with the idea of being in love, but I think the less you look for it, the more it finds you,” he said. His relationship status doesn’t seem to have changed since.
However, in that same interview, he revealed that he had been “very much in love” with a co-star at one point — fans believe he was referring toAlba Baptista, who's now married to Chris Evans — but would never date a co-star again. He didn’t necessarily reject the idea of dating a fan, though.
Wondering if you fit the bill? Here’s what Bravo toldElle Australia in 2020 that he was looking for in a partner: “I like that ‘instant connection’ ... Just feeling safe and feeling like there’s an old soul in front of me, and we’ve always known each other [like] in a past life or something… it’s something you cannot see.”
One thing I will be seeing is whether Emily and Gabriel will finally get together after that shocking Season 3 finale. Re-enter your Emily in Paris era when Season 4: Part 1 premieres on August 15.
