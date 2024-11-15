14 Gifts For Book Lovers & Introverts You'll Want For Yourself
Similar to finding the best gifts for your sister, I've become a pro at finding things book lovers will cherish. "It takes one to know one" positively applies to this because I'm a bibliophile too. From keeping up with the latest book club picks to seeing what's being praised (or shredded) on BookTok, there's never a time I'm not engrossed in something reading-related.
On that note, prepare your fingers to take screenshots of these fun gifts for book lovers because someone in your inner circle will love them. And if you decide to snag a few of these for yourself, I won't judge you!
Keep reading for the best gifts for every kind of book lover.
- The Best Collector's Edition Book Gift: The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose (On shelves November 26, 2024)
- The Best Journal Gift: Book Lovers Journal
- The Best Drinkware Gift: Book Lovers Themed 16 Oz Glass Cup
- The Best Puzzle: 500 Piece Book Puzzle
- The Best Book Lovers Top: "I Have No Shelf Control" Sweatshirt
The best gift for the book lover who loves collector's editions of books:
Amazon
The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose (November 26, 2024)
The Perfect Marriage follows a wild case involving a married couple and their fight for justice. Unfortunately, readers discover that not all is as it seems between Sarah Morgan and her husband Adam. When an affair and the murder of Adam's mistress rocks their marriage, Sarah will have to prove how good of an attorney she is while defending him.
This collector's edition book comes with detailed endpapers, red edges (as seen above), and a brand new chapter that features "courtroom illustrations!" Pre-order it today so it'll arrive in time for Christmas!
The best gift for book lovers who are serious about their 2025 reading goals:
Target
Book Lovers Journal
The rise of BookTok made room for readers whose strong opinions fueled a renewed interest in reading. Even retailers like Target, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble noticed how powerful it is!
If you know someone who needs a place to organize their books and share their unfiltered thoughts about them, don't be shy about slipping this journal into their curated gift bag.
The best gift for book lovers who always pour a glass of wine when reading:
Target
Wine Glass Set — Read Between The Wine
I absolutely love fun sayings that play on familiar ones we've grown up with. This cute glass set would be perfect to include with someone's new book journal because the two complement each other well. What's a good book review without a nice glass of wine?
The best gift for book lovers who love coffee as much as they do reading:
Amazon
Book Lovers Themed 16oz Glass Cup
Some book lovers may be on a sobriety journey so it's best to steer clear of anything that reminds them of alcohol. Instead, you can buy this cute glass cup for them as a way to acknowledge their love of reading. Although it's technically a coffee cup, the reader you know can put their drink of choice in it!
Between us, I see a lovely golden turmeric tea in my future!
The best puzzle for the book lover who wants to immortalize their bibliophile ways:
Target
500 Piece Book Puzzle
Inside of this seemingly massive book lies 500 pieces of pure fun that create the most beautiful puzzle your reader's ever seen. It's less than $15 so you won't go over budget, and will keep that special someone busy in-between their designated reading sessions.
The best book gift to keep a book lover's toes cozy during winter:
Target
Bookworm Low Cut Socks
One thing any book lover can agree on is that we love cute and silly nods to our reading habits. IMO, these socks bring the 'bookworm' title to life with its cute depiction of a worm sitting on a pile of books. The fact the worm is wearing glasses makes these socks even better!
The best gift for book lovers who love practical jokes and playing pranks on people:
Target
Bookie Cushion
Clearly I'm in a jolly (aka goofy) mood because I immediately laughed when I saw this bookmark. I grew up with a brother so I can spot a whoopie cushion from a mile away and this idea? Oh, it's such a delight for book lovers who have a unique sense of humor.
The best gift for book lovers whose bookshelves are happily overcrowded:
Etsy
"I Have No Shelf Control" Sweatshirt
I'd love to write an entire blurb about why this sweatshirt makes sense as one of the best gifts for book lovers, but it's self-explanatory. I already know there's someone in your life who won't stop buying books even though they've run out of space on their bookshelves. Yes, it's plural because I know they have two that are overflowing.
This sweatshirt is definitely for them.
The best book gift for book lovers who love buying themselves flowers:
Etsy
Personalized Eco-Friendly Book Vase
How gorgeous is this eco-friendly book vase? I've personally tried to convince myself that I don't need one, but I think I may add this to my list of Christmas demands, er, wants, so my fiancé has an idea of what to get me.
The personalization of this book vase is simple:
- Choose from two styles of vases
- Add 10 favorite titles to the personalization box in list form
The best gift for book lovers who still have their childhood library cards:
Etsy
Vintage Library Card Blanket
All book lovers know that falling in love with the library as a kid is like a rite of passage. It was the one place where any outside troubles seemed to fade away because you could pick up any book and be transported to another world. If you know someone who still cherishes those day, you should surprise them with this vintage library card blanket.
You have the option of personalizing it for them or you can let the designer choose which dates or authors to place on it!
The best gift for book lovers who are curating their at-home libraries full of banned books:
Etsy
Personalized Library Sign
Take things a step further and buy a book lover their own library sign, especially if they're buying as many banned books as possible. Reading can be seen as a form of resistance to the idea that books are causing people to think and live in a harmful way. Book lovers know that's not quite it.
The best gift for book lovers who'd rather be reading:
Etsy
Funny Bookish Mug
There may be a pile of laundry on the bed or things to pack if you're moving, but nothing comes before reading. Well, that's probably what you've been telling yourself and I partially agree. At least shower and brush your teeth before you descend into your undisturbed reading time.
The best gift for book lovers who can't stop reading spicy titles:
Etsy
Fantasy Book Lover Candle
I'm going to hold your hand when I say this: We know you or your bestie can't get enough of reading spicy romance books. I'm privy to this insider's information because I can't stop reading them either. They've actually made date night more fun and that's as far as I'll go.
Even if you or your bestie aren't in a relationship with anyone, the very act of reading smutty things can be a fun form of escapism from the dumpster fire that's been going on since 2020.
The best gift for book lovers who swear they're going to bed after reading one more chapter:
Etsy
Book Lover Candle
You may have heard your best friend or younger sibling say this before: "I'm seriously putting this book down after I read one more chapter." You may have said it to yourself before realizing it's 3:00 in the morning and you haven't slept yet.
Do yourself or another book lover a favor by gifting them this realistic candle. You can choose from the following scents:
- Rose + Patchouli
- Mimosa + Pineapple
- White Tea + Jasmine
- Coconut + Orange
Stop by Brit + Co's Amazon Storefront for our top 2024 book recommendations!
