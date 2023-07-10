The 10 Best Gifts For Him This Summer
Men are notoriously hard to shop for. No, it’s not because they're complicated or confusing, but rather because of their utter lack of interest in anything other than the standard grilling, golfing and fishing gear that’s constantly advertised. TBH, we’re bored of buying the men in our lives the same things year after year, and have thus set out on a mission to find the best gifts for him, that aren’t grill scrapers or golf balls.
If you feel the same, keep reading for our roundup of great gifts for every man in your life.
Sneerwell Flask ($68)
Believe me – any guy in your life will be grateful for any one of Sneerwell’s incredible flasks. Not only is the craftsmanship impeccable, but the packaging is just as good.
Eddie Bauer First Ascent Men's Solarfoil® Pro Hoodie ($70)
Protect him from harmful UV rays with Eddie Bauer’s latest collection of Solarfoil® gear. The hoodie is tried-and-true, and is great for any guy who spends time in the sun.
Sugarhouse Leather Coaster ($10)
Choose from dozens of cheeky sayings and protect the integrity of your furniture with Sugarhouse’s incredible leather coasters. These have received five stars from my dad, so take that as you wish.
Lululemon Pool Short 5” ($64)
5” shorts are (thankfully) here to stay, so make sure the guys in your life are up-to-date with these stylish swim trunks. Also, the pink is just gorgeous, if I do say so myself.
Bonobos Riviera Cabana Terry Shirt ($99)
The color and style of this shirt is *practically* guaranteed to compliment every complexion and body type. Even if your man hasn’t tested terry shirts before, I’m sure he’ll like this one.
Banana Republic OXFORD LEATHER DRESS SHOE ($150)
Keep him looking spiffy with some nice dress shoes. Whether he’s a nine-to-fiver or a lumberjack, he’ll need nice shoes to complete date-night outfits.
S’well Stainless Steel Chiller ($20)
I bought this for my dad years ago and it is quite possibly his favorite gift ever. He uses it every night, and personally endorses it for any guy in your life.
Kollea Beer Chiller Sticks ($16)
No one wants warm beer. Prevent this tragedy with these handy beer chillers.
Beckett Simon Morgen Trainers - Leather/Suede ($169)
Every man needs a great pair of sneakers – and this pair is both high-quality and chic. Pair with a polo and dress pants or with a linen button down and slacks for a consistently stylish look.
SimpliSafe 10 Piece Wireless Home Security System with Outdoor Camera ($430)
Keep him safe with this practical, complete home security system by SimpliSafe. Plus, it’ll be a new gadget to keep him busy for a while.
