21 Creative Wedding Gifts That Aren't Just Money
Weddings are never just a day — they're a season. From the engagement party to thebridal shower to finding the perfect guest dress, you are committed to a season of laughter, parties, toasts, and a whole lot of fun. To celebrate the lovely duo, the wedding gift has to be personal, functional, and within your budget. We got you. Here are 21 gifts that will stand out for the couple who has everything, in every price range. Enjoy giving this wedding season a little something special.
The Adventure Challenge, Couples Edition ($158 on sale, orig. $205)
Kick off their nuptials with this adventure kit for couples. It includes 50 scratch-off dates and a cool camera to record the fun. Surprise dates are designed to help the couple grow in their relationship through unforgettable adventures and experiences, from cooking an apple pie while blindfolded to recreating their grandparents' very first date to painting a masterpiece together… the romance, hilarity and joy will unfold naturally.
Minted Custom Map Filled Foil Art ($158+)Celebrate a favorite place of theirs with a custom map print — perhaps where they're getting married, where they met, or where they got engaged. Simply provide the address and Minted will create a custom art print for the happy couple. It's available in foil-pressed, letter-pressed, or in standard printing in a variety of vibrant colors.
Radiant Cut Drinking Glasses ($13/four)
Made in Portugal, this glassware has stunning details that make any drink feel decadent. Add bottle delivery with Sauceyso they can enjoy their favorite spirits at home.
Assorted Modern Acrylic Frames ($35+)
Give them a reason to print out their favorite travel photos with these wall-mounted frames fastened with polished brass screws.
Artifact Uprising Wedding Photo Book ($82+)Honor their big day with this modern wedding photo album that they'll want to always keep on display. Gift cards available.
The Always Pan ($145)
For the couple who loves to cook together, this is the only pan they'll ever need. A Brit + Co fave, the Always Pan does it all: it's a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, and nonstick pan all in one and comes with a wooden spatula and handy spoon rest.
Monogrammed Wood and Marble Coasters ($17+)As a memento of their wedding day, gift these personalized marble/mango wood coasters with their names and wedding year. They're a great go-to gift or accessory gift for friends who love to entertain.
Plants By Greendigs ($35)
Send them a plant to spruce up their new together home. Greendigs shares the story behind the plant, like the Pilea shown here, which is native to southern China and brings peaceful, positive vibes to any room. It is known as the “Money plant,” the “UFO plant,” and the “Friendship plant” — take your pick of which message to send. It's also low-maintenance for the win!
Purple Harmony Pillow ($143 on sale, orig. $179)
Couples who sleep well together... must be more likely to stay together, right? Well, here's the pillow that can help. It's like a mattress for your head with a supportive, cooling experience that never falls, um, flat.
Parachute Cloud Cotton Unisex Robe ($109)
Matching robes couldn't be any cuter and this super comfy one made in Turkish cotton comes in a slew of colors to match their tastes. They can lounge all they want in post-wedding bliss. Side pockets included!
Tushy Classic 3.0 Affordable Bidet ($99)
Now hear us out: For the couple who cares about the planet, this bidet will save them tons of money on TP. Plus, it's an experience they can both enjoy. It's easy to install (just under 10 mins) with a self-cleaning nozzle and fits most toilets. It looks good too without having to swap out your traditional toilet — at an affordable price!
Soothe At-Home Wellness Services ($89+)
Soothe connects you with local massage, skincare, hair, and beauty service pros. Gift the happy couple a massage at home, or whatever treat will inspire rest and relaxation.
Airbnb Gift Card ($50+)
For the couple who loves travel, adventure, and design, this is the perfect gift. Airbnb offers a design series (stay in homes that have been featured in magazines or have some kind of design cred). This modern retreat, for example, was featured in Dwell magazine and is just five minutes from Volcano National Park on the Big Island of Hawaii. ($450/night)
Hayes Pasta Bowls, ($56/set of 4)
For the many nights of delicious pasta they will share (visions of Lady & The Tramp come to mind), this stoneware collection is the perfect serving size for all the pasta with a matte finish that feels modern and minimalist.
The Newlywed Table ($30)
I knew a couple who would split the week — he would cook three nights, she would cook three nights, and on the seventh night they would have a takeout picnic in the living room (or eat out). So cute! This could be a fun challenge for their newlywed life with a host of perfect-for-two recipes.
Food52 x Dansk Købenstyle Casserole ($95+)
Here's a vintage find that home cooks love — and it comes in a bunch of fun colors, like this bright yellow. The triple-enameled carbon steel can evenly cook any soup, stew, or ragù, and it's so pretty the lid even doubles as a trivet. It's oven-, stovetop-, and freezer safe.
Public Goods Glass Infuser Pitcher ($50)
Perfect for hot and cold drinks, this glass infuser pitcher can be used for everything from a morning cold brew to hot tea to fruit-infused water. Heck, we'll take one too please!
Shinola Runwell Jumbo Steak Knives ($99/set of 4)
You're married — now it's time to get serious about knives. We love this elegant yet rugged dinner set for cutting into a juicy steak. Each handle is made of a different type of wood — ash, beech, oak or walnut — and is accented by copper rivets. The set is built by design-forward Detroit-based Shinola and comes in a beautiful leather case.
Tovala Oven ($99 on sale, orig. $299)
Part oven, part personal chef, the wifi-connected Tovala Smart Oven uses heat and steam to cook Tovala-prepared meals (like a meal subscription) or your own in minutes. It's a great way to keep your actual oven off for the summer!
Home Chef Meal Kit ($7/meal)
Giving them more time to spend with each other, this weekly recipe subscription for all skill levels and dietary preferences means there's always something new and exciting to cook. No need to grocery shop or find a recipe. Done and done!
The Sip ($177/3 boxes)
Keep the celebration going with a subscription to The Sip. Newlyweds will receive three high-end Champagnes by the glass plus an exclusive Sip gift every other month. Cheers!
