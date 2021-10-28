The Best Gifts For The Main Man In Your Life
Somehow, holiday shopping for the person you're closest to can be the absolute hardest, especially when there are so many things that would make great gifts for him. If you're shopping for the main man in your life this season, whether you call him your husband, fiancé, boyfriend, partner, or your preferred pet names, of course you want to find a gift that shows him just how much he means to you. But the key to the perfect gift is simply that it comes from you. These gift ideas will help you say "This made me think of you because…" Now, all you have to do is fill in the blank!
The North Face Faux Shearling Nuptse Puffer Coat ($320)
Keep him ahead of the trends with the latest edition of The North Face's Nuptse puffer, now available in this cozy shearling style.
Packard Bell Home Theater Projector And Screen ($98)
Bring the cinemas home to your movie buff with a sleek projector setup for your own private screenings and viewing parties.
Herschel Little America Backpack Pro | Insulated ($140)
For his outdoor adventures or social gatherings, outfit him with a (literally) cool backpack that he can fill with his favorite snacks and beverages.
The Scientist Sock Pack ($61)
Whether as a stocking stuffer or a small but thoughtful gift, a playful set of socks is both practical and personal.
Etsy Vintage NFL Champions Sweatshirt ($65)
You'll score points for scouring the resale market for a vintage sweatshirt or tee repping his favorite team or championship game. Start here for a wide selection of major league sports, here for more college gear, or here.
Cafe Smart SCA Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker ($350)
For the early risers and coffee-obsessed, a programmable coffee maker means he can wake up to the smell of coffee every day (and no longer has to use wasteful pods for an instant brew). There are more affordable options, too.
Mark & Graham Italian Leather Desk Set ($243)
Whether he's returning to the office, outfitting a permanent at-home office, or heading back to school, a personalized desk set will please the most studious types.
Polo Ralph Lauren Lounge Robe ($90)
If your man loves SNL, give him a laugh with the greatest gift of all: a robe.
Mejuri Flat Curb Chain Bracelet ($495)
Once you've reached long-term status, gift him a signature gold chain he can flex for years to come, too.
Pangaia 365 Signature Hoodie ($175)
For the hoodie-obsessed, Pangaia's signature, sustainable sweatshirts (and sweatsuits!) are best-in-class.
Disco Regimen Set ($116)
Once you introduce him to a simple skincare routine, he'll understand why you're religious about yours. Let him join in with this beginner-friendly set.
Etsy Custom Soundwave Art Print ($59+)
From the song played during a first dance to the one you always blast together in the car, every couple has their favorite song. Memorialize yours for your music-loving man.
Mark & Graham Leather Poker Set ($119)
Outfit his next game night with a poker set that's sure to impress, and easy to bring on the go for weekend trips and group hangs.
Rumpl Original Puffy ($99)
Give him the gift of an outdoor adventure with plans to camp, hit the beach, or stargaze, and an easy-to-pack blanket you can gift wrap to let him know.
New Balance 327 Sneakers ($100)
Secure your status as the greatest of all time by copping him the pair of sneakers he's been eyeing.
Veritable Classic Indoor Garden Grower ($200)
If your man likes to cook, gifting him this grower means he no longer needs the outdoor space for a garden or last-minute grocery runs to always have fresh herbs on hand.
Urban Outfitters Pearl & Chain Necklace ($20)
Encourage your man to experiment with style with the must-have men's accessory of the moment in necklace or bracelet form (or both!).
New York Times Custom Football Book ($72+)
This isn't just any coffee table book, but one true sports buffs will actually want to devour, with clippings from his team's history, glory days, and highlights.
Everlane The No-Sweat Waffle Relaxed Crew ($88)
If he prefers to skip the shopping trips, a classic new sweater will help spruce up his style for the season.
Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky ($35)
A word of advice: If you're not yet in a committed relationship, you don't need to overthink a gift! During the early stages of dating, add a bow to his beverage of choice for a flirty, thoughtful gesture.
