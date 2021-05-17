24 Unique Gifts That Dad Will Actually Love
Rendall Co. Larkspur Bib Apron ($95): For the dad who loves to cook or grill or bake, this adjustable apron will keep his favorite shirt stain-free.
Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill ($172): For the dad who loves the art of old-school charcoal grilling, this one holds up to 13 burgers, has a built-in lid thermometer, and a one-touch cleaning system with ash catcher.
Everlane The Modern Snap Backpack ($78): Dad can tote this water-resistant backpack along with a Macbook in tow, from work to play.
You can give dad a case of his favorite beer or win him a year's supply. Blue Moon is offering beer drinkers a chance at free beer for a year + their own Valencia orange tree via BlueMoonTreeFarm.com until 5/31.
Uncommon Goods My Mini and Me Hobby Mug ($30+): Dad's little sous chefs can gift him this one-of-a-kind mug that highlights their special connection.
Artifact Uprising Metal Tabletop Frames ($49+): Give his WFH desk some love with framed photos of the people he loves most.
MO MI Beauty Styling Jelly ($38): For days when dad wants to look extra groomed, this easy and no-frizz jelly keeps his hair hydrated and in place with natural ingredients like olive oil and apple cider vinegar.
goimagine Rustic Route Designs Men's Trifold Wallet ($25+): Give dad a personalized trifold wallet customized by leather color and engraving. Made with vegan leather, the wallet is water resistant, easy to clean and durable enough for the active dad.
We Are Knitters Easy Russel Beanie Knitting Kit ($40): Make dad a handmade beanie he'll wear for years to come or make this a two-in-one gift for the DIY dad.
Pink Moon Relato Nativo Beard Elixir & Aftershave Oil ($31): This multi-purpose oil can be used pre-shave, as a moisturizer, or to smooth his beard.
ESPRO's Cold Brew CB1 Coffee Kit ($100): This coffee kit makes up to 64 ounces of coffee concentrate for a smooth, grit-free pour.
FluidStance Lift ($79): This laptop-plus-whiteboard stand keeps his workspace ergonomic-friendly and productive.
Day Owl Cord Pouch ($29): Dad always losing track of his chargers? This pouch will help keep him organized.
Tee Public T-Shirt ($20): Support independent artists with tees especially for the movie- and humor-loving dad.
Sleep Number True Temp Sheet Set ($200+): It's hard to fall asleep when you're too hot, and these True Temp sheets will work all night long to keep dad cool.
Wicked Big Sports Versapong ($60): Make backyard barbecues extra fun this summer with this portable pong game.
Mark & Graham Smoked Cocktail Set ($100): Make the best smoky cocktail with this kit that'll fit seamlessly into your dad's home bar.
Mark & Graham Sporty Stripe Tennis Tote ($189): If your dad can't get enough of the tennis court, he'll love this nylon tote with enough space for all his necessities.
DIY Bird Feeder Kit ($25): We're pretty sure that nothing's more peaceful than birdwatching.
Personalized Superhero Frame ($42): Let the kids pick out their favorite qualities about dad for this super special art.
"Nut'n But Love for You" Gift Crate ($45+): You really can't go wrong with a snack tray, especially one that's this punny.
Uncommon Goods Gardener's Tool Seat ($40): This seat is perfect for any father who loves to spend a Sunday afternoon in the garden.
Uncommon Goods Playful Sports Mug ($25): Who says you can't play with your food? Let dad revisit his old college basketball days with this fun mug/bowl combo.
Perfectly Personalized Socks Gift Box ($45): Dad can show off his personal style with fun and colorful socks from the Able Made collection.
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Brit + Co Editorial Intern, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!