The 63 Best Valentine's Day Gifts To Give (Or Get) This Year
We don't always get to show our appreciation and care for our loved ones in the ways we would like to, but Valentine's Day and the surrounding season of love gives us the perfect excuse to be loud and proud about our love. Maybe you're preparing a thoughtful homemade dinner to enjoy by the candlelight with your partner, venturing out on a new experience for date night, or hosting a charcuterie party with your gals. However you choose to celebrate the romantic love, platonic love, and self-love radiating in your inner circle, finding the perfect Valentine's Day gifts can help express your feelings where words fall short throughout your love day celebrations.
Though gifting doesn't have to be the only route you take to express how you feel this season, it can be a great way for your friends, parents, or partner to feel deeply appreciated. We challenge you to up the ante on your gifting beyond roses and chocolates this year and delve into these Valentine's Day gifts that are suitable for practically anyone deserving of your heart eyes.
No matter how you plan to celebrate, be it an epic Galentine's Day brunch, baking your besties some heart-shaped cookies, or treating yourself to a slow, relaxing, self-care night, here are some of the best Valentine's Day gifts to give (and get) this season!
Valentine's Day Gifts For Anyone
Chocolove Valentine's Collection 3-Bar Pack ($10)
Because who doesn't love chocolate? This chocolate bar variety pack will give them something to snack on all month.
Threshold Stoneware Love Ya Mean It Splash Mug ($7)
This mug that can be used for their morning coffee or tea is a great, easy reminder of your love.
The Milk Bar Sampler ($60)
Satisfy your special someone's sweet tooth (because everyone has one) with this decadent dessert sampler from the renowned Milk Bar.
Vitruvi Essential Oil Diffuser ($123)
Diffusing oil can significantly reduce stress, pain and fatigue. Thoughtfully gift this diffuser along with a calming oil to someone that needs some zen in their life.
Baudville Appreciation Plant Cube ($9)
Cute plant-it-yourself kits delivered alongside powerful words of affirmation will make your recipient feel super appreciated this holiday.
Valentine's Day Gifts For Couples
Le Puzz Lighten Up! Puzzle ($32)
Pour out some of your favorite wine, crank up the romantic tunes, and do a fun puzzle together for an easy and rewarding screen-free date night!
MeUndies MatchMe Valentine's Matching Underwear
Laze out with your boo in the cutest matching undies! This season, you can get 25% off matching V-Day pairs from MeUndies with code MATCHME25.
Parks Project Shrooms Two Person Hammock ($85)
This double hammock will ensure you two get some cozy together time on any outdoor adventure.
We're Not Really Strangers Couples Edition ($20)
Dive deeper into your relationship this Valentine's Day with this introspective card game that'll make you think harder about you and your partner's connection.
heyday 35MM Camera with Built-in Flash ($35)
Cop this film camera to permanently capture all of the sweet memories you make as a couple!
Valentine's Day Gifts For Singles
Tinder Translator: AN A-Z Of Modern Misogyny by Alieen Barratt ($18)
Because sometimes you really just need a guide to navigate the insane and always confusing dating landscape.
Baggu Mini Nylon Bucket Bag ($17, was $34)
This space-friendly bag will be there for you on the go, no matter what, or where.
A Millions Of Peaches Subscription Box ($250/year)
If your best friend loves all things hand-crafted, then this box (from a women-owned small business, fyi) is the perfect Valentine's Day gift.
Afloral Pink Dolomite Ceramic Tile Vase ($37)
This modern vase will be the new home for all the self-bought flowers that your beautiful self deserves!
Really Good Boxed Wine 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon ($65/box)
When in doubt, wine it out. This boxed wine tastes amazing, and will provide you with the best night in of your life.
Loops Beauty Clean Slate Face Mask Set ($35)
Make self-care nights a regular routine with this set of 5 replenishing face masks.
Valentine's Day Gifts For Foodies
Kosterina Spicy Red Pepper Olive Oil ($25)
This olive oil flavor will bring the heat to any Valentine's dinner. Spicy vodka pasta, anyone?
Le Creuset Heart Shaped Cast Iron Cocotte ($165)
This heart-shaped cast iron pot turns any meal into one that's literally made with love.
Yui Brooklyn Heart Cake Shaped Candle ($36)
The baker at heart will adore this unique cake-shaped candle in their space.
KitchenAid Immersion Blender ($60)
We love a practical gift. Immersion blenders are the perfect item for homemade soup and sauce lovers.
Yai's Thai Pantry Staples Bundle ($46)
Bring the takeout to your foodie's home with this bundle of Yai's Thai sauces. They'll be able to prep stir-fries and curries with the most ease, and the plus side is, you'll probably be the one eating their delicious concoctions.
Bitossi Home Round Tomato Tray ($110)
A platter made for the pasta lover, your foodie gift recipient will use this for every show-stopping fettuccine, lasagna or spaghetti they make.
Valentine's Day Gifts For Your Girl Friends
Skylar Perfume Discovery Set ($15, was $25)
Gotta keep the girls fresh and clean. This perfume set samples a range of scents for your girl to spritz.
Beauty Pie Chocolat Luxury Scented Candle ($75)
Your bestie will love this sweet scent to burn during her hot baths and self-care nights.
Talking Out Of Turn Emotional Rollercoaster Glass Mug ($16)
A cute glass is guaranteed to make drinking coffee before work so much more fun!
Papier Poster Pop Notepads ($18)
You only want to best for your girl friends, which is why these notepads are optimal to keep them organized and successful during the work day.
Ichendorf Milano Woodland Animal Tumbler ($25)
Your bestie will reach for this irresistibly cute glass for every cocktail night you have together.
Best Valentine's Day Gifts For Your Guy Friends
Dos Hombres Joven Mezcal ($65)
If your guy bestie is a Breaking Bad fan, he'll go nuts over this Dos Hombres Mezcal.
Townes Butterfly Corduroy Cap ($31)
Keep your guy friend stylish as ever with this fashionable trucker hat that can be paired with pretty much anything he leaves the house in.
Assouline Art Deco Style by Jared Goss ($95)
Everyone loves a good coffee table book, which is why this pick was made for your guy friend that wants to impress. Gift him this intriguing conversation starter for his guests!
Houseplant Glass & Cork Ashtray ($108, was $220)
This handmade ashtray will bring some elevated design tastes to any guy's space.
Rabbit Freezable Beer Glasses ($40)
No more complaints about warm beer. These glasses makes having a good drink easy -- just pop them in the freezer for a guaranteed chilled glass.
The Best Valentine's Day Gifts For Yourself
Rumored Sunset Strip Mini Dress ($68)
Feel super sexy and confident in this mini slip dress! This piece will enchant your Valentine's wardrobe for that self-date you have planned.
Too Faced Love Flush Watercolor Blush ($27)
This sweet blush makes for a perfect V-Day gift to yourself because one, it's heart-shaped, and two, it gives you the cutest flirty flush.
Queen Musia Matte Creme Lipstick ($42)
Give yourself that empowering boost of confidence that comes with putting on a stunning makeup look, and splurge on this clean beauty lip shade that looks amazing any time of the year.
Warhol I Love You So Matted Print ($19)
Fill your spaces with gentle reminders of self-love like this simple print!
Parade Afterglow Jacquard Triangle Bralette ($20)
Being able to celebrate V-Day alone means you get all the more time to celebrate YOU! Up your confidence in a matching set from Parade.
Chillhouse The Chill Set($45)
Let your inner nail artist shine with this easy at-home manicure set!
Valentine's Day Gifts For Him
LEGO Flower Bouquet ($60)
Unlock your man's inner child (and maybe engineer) with this LEGO bouquet set that both of you can enjoy building, and marvel at after it's finished.
Rooted Water Bottle ($22)
Your man can take this brightly designed water bottle to work, the gym, during errands and on outdoor adventures. With this in tow, he'll be thinking of you no matter where he goes.
Rototo Coarse Ribbed Old School Crew Socks ($25)
These retro-inspired socks are of super good quality, plus they add some unique flair to any of your gent's outfits.
Blender Bottle ($12)
Your gym-loving guy can never have enough blender bottles for his pre-workout rituals.
RESERVE 12oz Old Fashioned Tritan Colored Glasses ($30)
Save your sips for these classy multicolored glasses that your man will love drinking out of, and you'll love looking at.
Valentine's Day Gifts For Her
Giant Vintage Heaven Pink Indie 90's Sunglasses ($28)
A fun pair of sunglasses will always boost your girl's mood. She can take this bright pair into spring fashion and beyond.
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey ($22)
Your girl will be obsessed with this oh-so kissable, soft, viral gloss shade.
The Sill Pink Anthurium ($88, was $98)
Forget about flowers, house plants are the new cool gift.
Glossier You Eau de Parfum ($64)
Gift the sweet scents that all the 'it girls' are sporting to your other half.
Coe Jewelry Pearl Huggies ($100)
Your girl will adore these dainty pearl earrings because they match with any look, plus look super elevated.
Lights Laquer Y3K Trio ($29)
This nail polish set makes sure your girl can always stay on point and feel her best.
Valentine's Day Gifts For Mom
Rooted Coated Steel Circle Hanging Planter ($38)
This minimalist hanging planter comes in a variety of colors to match any plant-loving mom's space.
Burga Emerald Pool Phone Case ($50)
Keep mom looking sleek and in the loop with this eye-catching phone case.
Anthropologie Zaza Lustered Stemless Wine Glasses ($56)
The elegant finish on these glasses is just what the wine mom wants.
Artifact Uprising Color Series Photo Book ($22+)
If you're aiming to gift something more sentimental this holiday, a curated photo book is always a great way to go. Fill it with pictures of your favorite memories with mom. Don't be surprised when she starts tearing up!
Duo Baguette Birthstone Ring ($22, was $31)
Add your mom's birthstone alongside your own on this ring design for a way for her to always feel close to you.
Valentine's Day Gifts For Dad
Ohom Ui Self Heating Mug ($89)
This self-heating mug will make sure dad's coffee stays hot all day, making his workday a whole lot easier.
Wideboy Alarm Clock ($59)
Save Pops from that same-old iPhone alarm tone and help him elevate his morning routine with this design-forward clock.
Retrospekt Refurbished SONY Walkman Cassette Player ($149)
Dad will not stop obsessing over his childhood, "when music was better," when he sees this Walkman in his Valentine's gift.
Bosca Dolce Credit Wallet ($128, was $150)
Upgrade your dad's old, trusty wallet with a new sturdy design like this one. It's also super easy to access with an I.D. case and bi-fold design.
North Drinkware The Maroon Bells Pint Glass ($49)
Perfect for the outdoorsy dad, this pint glass can be made with the imprint of several different US mountain ranges, to remind him of your adventures together whenever he pours himself a beer.
Valentine's Day Gifts For Kids
GUND Snuffles Plush ($25)
Snuffles will become your kid's new BFF. Gift him to give them a cute plush to play and cuddle with. Just look how cute he is! We def want one for ourselves.
YumEarth Valentine's Day Variety Box ($12)
Treat your little one to these yummy, naturally-flavored lollipops that they can also share with friends or classmates!
Mini Smiley Light ($28)
Brighten up your child's room space with a delightful reminder of happiness, decorating with this iconic smiley face lamp.
HotSox Elephant Heart Balloon Crew Socks ($6)
Remind your kiddo just how much you love them with this pair of socks that they can sport any day.
Pottery Barn Kids Love Bug Heirloom Baby Blanket ($48)
Say "I love you" in the sweetest way by gifting your babe an heirloom piece like this Valentine's blanket that they'll get to cherish for the rest of their lives.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.