Coffee lovers, TV watchers, and Luke & Lorelai shippers everywhere, I have terrible news: Netflix just announced that Gilmore Girls is being pulled from the streamer at the end of June (it's June 15 as of writing, which means we only have 15 days left! The tragedy!).

The hit show follows a mother-daughter duo (played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel) living in the small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. And I feel like it basically created cozy TV for millennials and Gen Z.

Here's everything we know about Gilmore Girls leaving Netflix — and where else you can watch it.

'Gilmore Girls' is officially leaving Netflix this summer. Warner Bros. Television "It's a show? It's a lifestyle. It's a religion," the official Netflix account tweeted on June 15 (quoting an iconic exchange between Lorelai, Rory, and Rory's first boyfriend Dean). "We are sorry to say that Gilmore Girls Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us." I raise a cup right back to you!!! I watched Gilmore Girls for the first time during the end of high school and beginning of college to get ready for the Netflix miniseries, and I cannot comprehend a world without GG on Netflix. But if you feel the same way, don't worry: there are plenty of other places to watch the show.

But you can still see Rory, Lorelai, and all of Stars Hollow on another streamer. You can stream all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls on Netflix until the end of June, but the show is also streaming on Hulu. So if you have that streamer, or the Disney+ bundle, you can still visit Stars Hollow whenever you want. And considering the final season of The Bear is about to drop on June 25, if you don't have Hulu already, maybe it's a good time to grab it ;).

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more TV news (and let us know what you think about this heartbreaking Gilmore Girls update).