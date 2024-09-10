16 Memorable 'Gilmore Girls' Quotes That Prove It's The Best Show Of The 21st Century
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
As memorable as Rory’s white sweater, Lorelai’s love for coffee, and Luke’s love for Lorelai are, NOTHING is more memorable than Gilmore Girls’ dialogue. The show's fast-paced nature and witty banter solidified it as a singular piece of media, and also meant scripts were basically twice the length of regular drama scripts at the time. From recognizable moments in the series to lines that consistently make us laugh out loud no matter how many times we rewatch, here are the best Gilmore Girls quotes of all time.
"Oy! With the poodles already." — Lorelai Gilmore
Warner Bros. Television
This might just be the most iconic Gilmore Girls quote of all, and it captures everything we love about the show: it's a little confusing, a little quirky, and oh-so-memorable. Not to mention the fact it's totally quotable.
"No, it's National Baptism Day. Tie your tubes, idiot." — Paris Geller
Warner Bros. Television
Paris Geller never fails to provide a sassy one-liner, and this one is, without a doubt, her best. This quote comes when, after Rory and Paris run into their dorm literally dripping rainwater, a classmate asks them if it's raining. Classic.
"Where you lead, I will follow." — Carole King
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Gilmore Girls truly wouldn't be the show we know and love without its iconic opener. The Carole King song highlights Rory and Lorelai's loyalty & love, and the fact they'd truly do anything for one another.
"He kissed you and you said thank you? Well that was very polite." — Lorelai Gilmore
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
One of my favorite GG moments is when Dean and Rory share their first kiss in Doose's Market...and then Rory says "thank you" and runs out of the store. Her conversation with Lorelai is both hilarious and genuine, and it feels like the kind of conversation I would have had with my mom if I were in Rory's position.
"People can live a hundred years without really living for a minute." — Logan Huntzberger
Warner Bros. Television
Logan might come off as a playboy, but this Gilmore Girls quote is incredibly profound. It's important to live every day to its fullest (although we don't recommend jumping off a high surface with an umbrella).
"I live in two worlds. One is a world of books." — Rory Gilmore
Warner Bros. Television
Oh Rory, the great reader. Just like Harry Potter's Hermione Granger, Rory inspired a whole generation of young women to read more, and we love her for that! (I'm also convinced if she were a teen in 2024, Rory would love Sarah J. Maas).
"No men. Just lots and lots of Chinese food." — Paris Geller
Warner Bros. Television
There's nothing left to say here, except to share our 10 Quick Chinese Recipes You Can Make At Home.
"Who cares if I'm pretty if I fail my finals?" — Rory Gilmore
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Rory Gilmore is ALWAYS reminding us where to put our priorities. (Although she still looks very, very pretty).
"This is a jumbo coffee morning. I need coffee in an I.V." — Lorelai Gilmore
Warner Bros. Television
As the sun starts rising later, and setting earlier, I'm definitely going to need more coffee. Because during Daylight Savings Time, every morning is a jumbo coffee morning.
"It takes a remarkable person to inspire all of this." — Richard Gilmore
Warner Bros. Television
Not only does this Gilmore Girls quote hype up Lorelai the way the single mom/beloved inn owner deserves, but it also finally gives us (and Lor) a really beautiful moment with Richard. They share a lot of the same wit and mischief, and he doubtlessly sees a lot of himself in her.
"I smell snow." — Lorelai Gilmore
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Gilmore Girls is definitely a fall show, but thanks to this iconic quote from Lorelai, I also think of her when it snows.
"We’re almost there and no where near it, all that matters is that we’re going." — Lorelai Gilmore
Warner Bros. Television
Lorelai might be talking about a literal journey (AKA the roadtrip to Harvard), but this is also a great reminder about the journey of life. All that matters is that you're moving!
"WHY did you DROP out of YALE." — Jess Mariano
Warner Bros. Television
This GG quote shows how much Jess cares for, and understands, Rory. And it's been immortalized thanks to the internet.
"I'm so hot I may hit on myself tonight." - Sookie St. James
Warner Bros. Television
Sookie's never one to sugar coat things (well, except dessert), and that includes talking herself up! Let this be a lesson for us all.
"Life's short, talk fast." — Lorelai Gilmore
Warner Bros. Television
Gilmore Girls in a nutshell.
"It's like my life isn't even real to me unless you're there, and you're in it, and I'm sharing it with you." — Luke Danes
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
There are very few Gilmore Girls quotes that sum up our favorite show like this one. GG is all about spending time with people you love. If you ask me, there's nothing sweeter.
Let us know your favorite Gilmore Girls quote on Facebook and check out The Best Fall Gilmore Girls Episodes To Bookmark For Your Rewatch.
Lead image via Warner Bros. Television
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!