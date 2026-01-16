Are They Instagram Official? Inside Glen Powell & Michelle Randolph’s Rumored Romance

Is anyone else obsessed with the romance rumors circulating between the Landman star Michelle Randolph and Anyone But You actor Glen Powell? Both actors are outstandingly talented in their own right, so seeing the two come together in a real-life romance is, low-key, kind of iconic.

Why are fans totally convinced the two are secretly dating? Let’s break down the romance rumors once and for all.

Here's everything to know about Powell & Randolph dating rumors!

Why Is The Internet Convinced The ‘Landman’ Star and ‘Anyone But You’ Actor Are Dating? Getty Romance rumors began swirling across the internet after the couple was snapped by paparazzi getting all cozy together while on vacation in Miami. According to the popular celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi, their closeness indicates far more than mere friendship. Posting a carousel of pictures with Powell and Randolph while on vacation, the caption reads: “DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE…That consummate gentleman behavior! Glen Powell holding doors, handling the luggage, and quietly taking care of logistics while in Miami with Michelle Randolph. After a late dinner at Papi Steak the night prior, the pair returned to the hotel together, then headed to the airport the next morning.” The two were later spotted ringing in 2026 together in St. Barth’s via yacht. Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Teller, shared a group photo featuring the pair and other famous faces, including Glee’s Chord Overstreet, The Vampire Diaries’ The two were later spotted ringing in 2026 together in St. Barth’s via yacht. Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Teller, shared a group photo featuring the pair and other famous faces, including Glee’s Chord Overstreet, The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev , and TikTok star Alix Earle.

Are The Pair An Official Couple Or Is It A Casual Fling? Getty In an InStyle interview, Randolph was hush-hush: “I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate,” she says of her personal and professional lives. “How people perceive you publicly is not who you are." Some fans may be curious whether actor Glen Powell and actress Michelle Randolph are the real deal or just a casual fling. According to US Weekly, the pair is still in the figuring things out stage. One source claimed, “Neither of them is rushing or trying to define it too fast.” However, the pair seems serious enough to be hanging out around Dobrev, Powell’s ex from around 2017. Talk about trust! In fact, it seems like Dobrev and Randolph have even become good friends, commenting supportively on one another’s Instagram posts and enjoying each other’s company. We love to see it!

What Are Fans Saying About The Celebrity Couple? Decoding the Glen Powell & Michelle Randolph Dating Gossip Getty While many fans are supportive of the couple’s potential new relationship, others are critical of Powell’s romantic trajectory, calling out the Anyone But You actor for leaving his long-term girlfriend, Gigi Paris, after growing more famous. “If only he [were] like this when he had a girlfriend and not all over Sydney Sweeney,” one commenter noted on the Deuxmoi Instagram post. “But didn’t he leave his long-time GF when he got famous?” chimed in another. What are your thoughts on the celebrity couple’s relationship? Do you think Powell and Randolph are written in the stars? Or will the Top Gun: Maverick actor’s past relationship patterns get in the way of his new romance?

