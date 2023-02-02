BRB, Spending Our Paycheck On The New Phoebe Bridgers x Catbird Jewelry Collab
Just when we thought we couldn't love Phoebe Bridgers more, she drops a jewelry collection that has the whole creative team at B+C gasping. The singer-songwriter's collaboration with Catbird Jewelry features six enchanting charms that recall various themes and lyrics of her songs, and they are simply perfect. As part of the collaboration with Bridgers, the Catbird Giving Fund is donating $25,000 to The National Center for Transgender Equality in honor of their work in policy change. Supporting an amazing cause, and our favorite artist? We need in.
The collection flaunts a duo pair of charms. What better way to celebrate your bestie than splitting the pair with them? Whether you and your bestie are silver wearers, or more go-for-gold girlies, don't fret — Bridgers made sure both preferences are covered in her designs. Scroll for more of the collection! We're already dreaming about wearing it.
Kissing Skull Friends Charms in Yellow Gold ($490)
We especially adore the Kissing Skull Friends Charms, which just seems like the perfect gift to share between yourself and your closest Pheobe fan friend.
Kissing Skull Friends Charms in Silver ($130)
The matching heart-shaped charms are also available in silver. The lyrics to "Garden Song" are etched on the backs of the charms, adding a sentimental touch we just need in our life.
Give You The Moon Charm in Yellow Gold ($398)
It's name hailing from one of Phoebe's sad girl anthems, "Moon Song", this sleek moonstone charm also boasts her handwriting etched on the back.
Give You The Moon Charm in Silver ($198)
Wear this beautiful charm on a necklace chain, or on a bracelet.
I Want To Go Home Charm in Yellow Gold ($290)
The dainty chains that dangle from this UFO-shaped charm are so sweet, and the fact that it's topped with a pearl adds to the wow factor.
I Want To Go Home Charm in Silver ($98)
Pop the charm on an earring hoop, and you've got your new favorite earring that'll also make you think of Phoebe each time you wear it.
For more fashion news, subscribe to our newsletter!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.