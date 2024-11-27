Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

shows like gilmore girls
TV

10 Heartwarming TV Shows For ‘Gilmore Girls’ Fans

13 New December TV Shows Everyone Will Be Talking About
Entertainment

13 New December TV Shows Everyone Will Be Talking About

toxic friends
Relationships & Family

11 Sneaky Signs You Have Toxic People In Your Friend Group (& What To Do About It)

jeremy allen white dating timeline
Celebrity News

Yes Chef! It's No Surprise Jeremy Allen White & Molly Gordon Took Date Night To This NYC Restaurant.

squid game season 2
TV

Let The Games Begin! The 'Squid Game' Season 2 Trailer Is Here.

a complete unknown
Entertainment

11 New Movies Coming In December To Add To Your Calendar ASAP

english muffin recipes
Recipes

22 English Muffin Recipes That Will Make You Forget All About Bagels

how to survive awkward family thanksgiving
Thanksgiving

How to Survive Thanksgiving With Your Unwoke Relatives

Gisele Bündchen pregnant
Celebrity News

Uh Oh — Gisele Bündchen & Kids Are Having Thanksgiving Without Tom Brady

cozy fall breakfasts
Recipes

19 Cozy Fall Breakfast Ideas To Help You Wake Up

healthy thanksgiving desserts
Desserts

23 Thanksgiving Desserts You Won’t Believe Are Healthy

dog turkey costume
Halloween Costumes

How To Dress Your Dog Like A Turkey This Thanksgiving