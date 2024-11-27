Scarlett Johansson Spills On Colin Jost's "Naughty Side" During The Holiday Season
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
It truly sounds like something out of a movie, but Scarlett Johansson met her husband, Colin Jost, 14 whole years before they got married. The duo first connected on the set of Saturday Night Live, but didn’t kindle a serious flame until about a decade later. Their story is definitely admirable when it comes to celebrity relationships! Scarlett and Colin now share a son and have been happily married since 2020. Let’s dive into their relationship timeline!
Here's the latest news on Scarlett Johansson & husband Colin Jost's relationship, from 2006 to today.
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for American Cinematheque
January 2006: First meeting
Scarlett and Colin actually met for the first time behind the scenes on the set of SNL. Colin had been a writer for the show when Scarlett hosted.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
May 2017: The relationship kicks off
Now let’s transport to nearly 11 years later! Though they’d known each other for a while, it wasn’t until May of 2017 that Scarlett and Colin had sparked rumors about their relationship.
Scarlett had guest starred on the SNL season finale and joined the cast and crew for a celebratory afterparty, in which Colin was in attendance.
According to Page Six, the duo were seen talking, flirting, and canoodling. At the time, Scarlett was going through a divorce with a French journalist named Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares one daughter.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
September 2017: No more rumors
Colin confirmed the rumors that he and Scarlett were dating at the 2017 Emmy Awards, telling Entertainment Tonight: "She's pretty cool… it's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome. I'm very happy. I feel very lucky."
They made their very first public appearance together that November at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City.
Scarlett had settled her divorce and custody over her daughter with Romain Dauriac around this time as well.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
May 2018: Scarlett and Colin attend the Met Gala
Scarlett and Colin stepped out together to many events in 2018, but they looked exceptionally elegant at the 2018 Met Gala. The theme for that year was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”
Scarlett wore a Marchesa dress with a deep red gradient while Colin sported a classic black tuxedo.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
May 2019: Scarlett and Colin get engaged
Scarlett’s publicist confirmed her engagement to Colin toAP in May 2019.Scarlett herself later addressed the engagement during her sixth time hosting SNL, sharing: "This place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here.”
Frazer Harrison/ Getty Images
October 2020: Wedding time
Scarlett and Colin kept their wedding party fairly small, as the effects of COVID-19 carried on into the fall of 2020.
Their ask for a wedding gift was that attendees and fans donate to Meals on Wheels America amid the pandemic. Meals on Wheels America shared the news in an Instagram post, the caption reading:
“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting@mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”
Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Netflix
August 2021: The couple welcomes their first child
Scarlett gave birth to their first son, Cosmo, in August 2021. The couple had kept the pregnancy quite private beforehand.
Several months later, the two were very happy to share more about their first child. Scarlett told Entertainment Tonight, "I feel very fortunate that I've been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son. It's been wonderful. I'm in a 'baby bliss bubble.'"
She later explained the name Cosmo on The Kelly Clarkson Show, saying that she and Colin had "just threw a bunch of letters together."
"It just seemed like a refreshing — it's so charming,” she said on the show. “Our friends all liked it.”
Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images
May 2023: The pair goes to Cannes
Scarlett and Colin attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, where her film, Asteroid City, premiered. The two looked stunning together, as Scarlett donned a pink gown and Colin wore a sleek tux.
Paul Morigi / Getty Images
April 27, 2024: Scarlett and Colin attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Scarlett and Colin pulled up to the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Colin hosted the event held in Washington, D.C., opening the event with a hilarious monologue, roasting members around the room. He sometimes faced a tough crowd with the jokes and jabs he made, though he finished on a sincere note, emphasizing the importance of the media's role in democracy.
April 29, 2024: Scarlett opens up about her life on the TODAY show
Scarlett hopped on the TODAY show to chat about what she’s currently doing, including her children and her new skincare line, The Outset.
She admitted her daughter, Rose, shares her love for skincare. “My daughter comes on set sometimes,” Scarlett said. “She knew I was coming into The Outset office today – I think my daughter is more excited about The Outset, to be honest with you,” she joked.
Scarlett also opened up about being off of social media entirely. “I think social media’s a great tool, it’s a wonderful way for people to connect, but I feel personally – I think I’m just too fragile for it,” she said. “It’s hard to look through other people’s lives and not compare your own.”
Scarlett said her personal struggles with skincare inspired her to create The Outset: “I’ve just had this long road of struggling with acne and irritation and sensitivity forever, ‘till I was in my mid-20s. It was my own frustration that led me down the path of what has now become The Outset.”
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
November 26, 2024 — Scarlett Johansson Spills On Colin Jost's "Naughty Side"
As we get closer to Christmas, we're all thinking about naughty vs. nice — or at least, Scarlett Johansson is! During a appearance on Live With Kelly & Mark, ScarJo joked that Colin "has also got his naughty side, you know. That’s why he keeps it interesting.”
Apparently Colin bought a Staten Island ferry in 2022 with Pete Davidson (which is totally giving Rory Gilmore, FYI), which Scarlett says "is the naughty part I was talking about.”
But he's also a great partner, and showered Scarlett with love on her 40th birthday earlier in November 2024. “He’s a good guy," she continues. "He is a very, very, very great guy. I’m extremely lucky. He’s a kind person and he’s hilarious and thoughtful and loving and he’s a great dad and I love him. I feel very, very lucky."
Subscribe to our newsletter for more updates on your fave celebrity couples!
This post has been updated.
- Scarlett Johansson’s Future Career Plans Could Involve Running for Office ›
- “The Craft” Almost Starred Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, and Alicia Silverstone ›
- The Latest News On Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds' Kids ›
- Scarlett Johansson Is Dating SNL’s Colin Jost and Things Are Already Heating Up ›
- Chris Evans And Alba Baptista Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut ›
- Scarlett Johansson Reveals That As a Working Mom, She’s “Barely Holding It Together” ›
- Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Make Their First Public Appearance as a Couple ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.