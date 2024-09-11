Blake Shelton's Favorite Hobby Is A Huge No-No For Punk Rock Gwen Stefani
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
One of the things I fondly remember about 2015 is learning that Gwen StefaniandBlake Shelton were dating. I was sad when she decided to divorce her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, but I was onboard with her finding a new version of happiness! I've actually wondered if she was surprised to find that in Blake and vice versa.
Since I'm a nosy cookie, I decided to take a fun trip down memory lane to see how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story has evolved over the years. There's nothing quite like seeing two people find success in love and marriage again to keep my romantic dreams alive!
A Full Relationship Timeline For Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT
April 2014 — Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Meet As Co-Workers On The Voice
We've all heard that workplace romances are bad for business, but that's not always the case. In Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's situation, meeting at work was one of the best things that happened for them! They met while taping Season 7 of The Voice, but kept things friendly and professional given they were still married to their former spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert.
November 2014 — Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Take A Selfie Together
In a picture that's still on Gwen's Instagram page, the former co-workers snapped a cute selfie together that showed them happily grinning. She captioned it, "💓him @blakeshelton@nbcthevoice gx."
Norm Hall/Getty Images
July and August 2015 — Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Announce Their Divorces
Despite the fact Blake Shelton and his ex-wife Miranda Lambert had been together for a decade, they shared an exclusive statement with The Associated Pressabout their decision to divorce. "It is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter," they said.
When Gwen appeared on The Howard Stern Showin 2016, she revealed she wasn't expecting Blake's situation to mirror her own. "I was in shock, because I felt like he was exposing me...I had this huge weight on me and nobody but my parents and obviously everybody involved knew."
The two began confiding in each other and eventually developed a friendship that would set the tone for their romantic relationship.
January 2016 — Blake Shelton Gifts Gwen Stefani A Horse
It's always nice when the person we're dating pays attention to our interests and hobbies, which is exactly what Blake Shelton did when he gifted Gwen a horse! She shared a gorgeous snapshot of the beautiful 'Halo' on Instagram and wrote a little snazzy caption to celebrate how gorgeous the horse is.
Blake joked with Entertainment Tonight, "Gwen, she loves riding and she loves horses. It's actually so funny that people are so shocked by that, but [just try to] name me one girl on the planet that doesn't love horses or just think that they are beautiful."
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
February 2016 — Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Make Their Relationship Red Carpet Official
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were glowing as they posed for pictures on the red carpet of Vanity Fair's Oscar party in 2016. USA Today reported that Gwen wore a red-hot dress by Yanina Couture while Blake stayed true to his all-America cowboy casual look.
That same month Blake shared how much of a positive impact Gwen had on his life. He told Billboard, "Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces."
When Gwen appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, she dished about her and Blake's red carpet debut. "I think I played at the party and then we went out that night...That melts me when I see it. It's such a moment for me — a good one," she said with her signature smile on her face.
November 2017 — Gwen Stefani Encourages Blake Shelton to Celebrate His Sex Symbol Status
More than a year later, Blake was crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, and initially, it shocked him. He joked that maybe People chose him as a last resort, but was quick to highlight how Gwen encouraged him to embrace his new title. "She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment.'"
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
June 2018 — Blake Shelton Shows His Support For Gwen Stefani's Las Vegas Residency
When it came time for Gwen Stefani to jumpstart her Las Vegas Residency in 2018, Blake Shelton made sure to show his full support for her. She shared a series of cute pictures on Instagram that showed the two sharing a intimate kiss moments before she hit the stage for the first time.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
August 2019 — Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Appear on The Voice as Judges Again
People shared that when Gwen Stefani returned as one of the judges on The Voice in 2017, it was like a happy reunion for her. "I’m so happy to be back. My life changed so much on this show...then to be with my best friend Blakey, and to be here with Kelly and John, I feel pretty lucky right now," she exclusively told the outlet.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
December 2019 — Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Release Their Duet "Nobody But You"
As part of Blake's album Fully Loaded: God's Country, he and Gwen recorded "Nobody But You" together. He said the song perfectly aligned with what was going on in his life during an interview with People. "I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that's why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me," he said.The couple went on to perform it at the Grammy's in 2020 and it was obvious they felt every lyric they sang.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
July 2020 — Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Share "Happy Anywhere" During Lockdown
When the pandemic was still very fresh and everyone was on lockdown, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shared another single — "Happy Anywhere" — on Instagram. Once again, their love for each other was evident in the way they looked at each other while singing.
Gwen also shared how the pandemic brought them closer together during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "We got to be in Oklahoma as a family. We got to do things we never get to do, like try to make sourdough bread, like everybody else in America, and just do so many fun things -- garden, tear down trees, plant tons of different things," she said.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeart Media
October 2020 — Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Get Engaged
After five years of dating, the happy couple sharing the happy news that they were engaged! Gwen posted another amazing picture of them while showing off her new ring on Instagram in 2020. Her caption simply read, "@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx". But, that doesn't mean the couple didn't have some things to discuss and work on prior to entering a new chapter together.During a video interview with the Today show hosts in 2021, Gwen briefly talked about this. "I think there was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved. Children, and their hearts, and everybody in my family [and] his family, we all went through a lot together," she said.
July 2021 — The Happy Couple Walk Down the Aisle Together
Less than a year of announcing their engagement, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married at his ranch in Oklahoma. Based on the snapshots shared by People, the couple looked d*mn good! I literally have Gwen's wedding dress saved as inspo for my own special day!Since then, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have shown up for each other in truly inspiring ways. That's not to say they have a perfect relationship though because relationships take work. But, it seems like they've truly found their sweet escape in each other no matter how much work it takes to keep their love going BTS.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
April 2024 — Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Still Going Strong
As far as those divorce rumors? Gwen Stefani laid them to rest. She told Nylon, "It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn’t write for anybody else but myself and Blake." The song she's referencing is "Purple Irises" which is another sweet ode to their love.
*Sigh* They sure know how to make me believe that loving someone is a beautiful choice.
August 2024 — Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's 'Family' Just Got Bigger
NBC reports Blake Shelton added new farming equipment to he and Gwen's repertoire on August 20, but a source believes the "Sweet Escape" singer isn't a fan of her husband's excitement about "hunting season," (via Instagram).
"They agreed to disagree about his hunting back when they first got together, but that doesn’t mean it’s an easy thing for Gwen to handle," the source told Life & Style. The two continue to go back-and-forth on this, but it doesn't seem like Blake's budging anytime soon.
How do you feel about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship? Check out the latest on John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's too!
This post has been updated.
Header image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.