7 Perfectly Good Reasons To Stop Worrying About Gray Hair (And Even Embrace It)
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Drew Barrymore recently chatted up actress (and mom to Kinds of Kindness actress Margaret Qualley) Andie Macdowell on her talk show, and I couldn't help but swoon over her gorgeous gray locks. I spotted my first gray hair at age 25 in a GAP dressing room, and it felt like an attack on my youth at the time. But there's been a growing cultural shift toward accepting and celebrating gray hair. If men can salt-and-pepper it, why can't we? Embracing gray hair can be such a positive and empowering choice. Here are 7 compelling reasons why.
1. You'll Save So Much Time And Money
Coloring your grays can turn into a lifetime commitment of keeping up with the color. You’ll save time and so much money by not going to the salon every other month — and eventually every month — by letting your hair go gray. It’s freeing!
2. You'll Feel More Natural
In an interview, Macdowell said she felt "more real and honest" going gray. Gray hair is just a natural part of aging and can look stunning when cared for with regular cuts and gentle styling, giving you a unique look that actually makes a positive statement.
3. You'll Look More Confident
Embracing your gray hair can boost your confidence, showing the world that you're comfortable in your own skin.
4. You'll Reduce Your Exposure To Chemicals
According to the American Cancer Society and a study by Harvard Medical School, there is a possible link between hair dye use and cancer, especially skin and breast cancer. Avoiding hair dyes means less exposure to potentially harmful chemicals, which can be better for your overall health.
5. You'll Enjoy Healthier Hair
Frequent dyeing can cause damage to your hair. Embracing gray hair allows your tresses to stay healthy and strong.
6. You'll Be A Positive Role Model
Shutterstock
By embracing your gray hair, you can be a positive role model for other women and girls, encouraging them to normalize the aging process and be grateful for it.
7. You'll Embrace Change
Khaki Bedford
New chapter in your life? Going gray can signify a new milestone and embracing change. Here's B+C editor Haley Sprankle (right) with her mom, whom she convinced to go fully silver. "She looks so cool with silver hair," says Haley. I couldn't agree more!
Lead image by Natasha Brazil on Unsplash
