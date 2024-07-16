10 Tips To Boost Your Confidence In Your 30s And Beyond
My confidence was at an all-time high in my late 20s. I had a great circle of friends, a busy social life, a long-term boyfriend, and a career that was looking up. But then I moved to NYC when I turned 30 and had to rebuild my core group. It was hard starting a new-ish life and my confidence took a hit.
I look back at that time and want to tell her to relax and focus on the positive — and there were A LOT of positives. But sometimes just one negative can make us see everything through a cloudier lens.
It wasn’t until my later 30s that I regained that confidence and started to see my life turn in a positive new direction: a publisher accepted my book proposal, I was traveling on an Eat, Pray, Love-style trip, and I was looking and feeling my best. After all, confidence is sexy, right? It also has a way of multiplying the good in life.
Here are some reminders of how to find your confidence, even when things seem to be falling apart.
Celebrate Your Strengths
What do you love most about yourself, for real? How do you stand out from your peers? Celebrate all the things that make you YOU. Take time to celebrate your achievements, no matter how small, and be patient with the areas that might need improvement. Accepting yourself as you are is the first step to building genuine confidence.
Live Passionately
One of my favorite authors, Isabel Allende has a great Ted Talk about living passionately at any age. Be curious, say yes to worthy experiences, and seek out the things that bring you joy, such as a hobby or a cause you care about. Helping others can enhance your sense of purpose and confidence.
Count Yourself In
Sports exec Emily Jaenson talks about counting yourself in – when you're afraid to address a difficult situation, confront someone, or need to present at work with confidence. She likes to countdown before she goes "live," so pause, take a deep breath, and count 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 before you start anything hard. This can help calm your nerves and help you perform better.
Remind Yourself That Hard Times Do Pass
When I was going through a hard time, my friend sent me Pema Chödrön’s When Things Fall Apart. It sounds sort of ominous, but it’s the complete opposite. What I gained is that when things do seem to fall apart they always eventually rise, and I sort of find comfort in that now. This too shall pass, right? It’s about finding the happiness within all of us no matter how hard things are, and embracing failure or suffering — fearlessly, compassionately, and with curiosity.
Set Achievable Self Care Goals
If one area of your life isn’t going well – say, relationships or career – focus on the things you can control. Prioritize self-care routines that make you feel nurtured and valued. Start a fitness routine or join a team sport to improve your physical health and boost your mood and energy levels, which contribute to overall confidence. Establish achievable goals, breaking down larger ones into smaller ones, based on your strengths and interests. Start with a vision board!
Overcome Negative Self Talk
I love the Eleanor Roosevelt quote, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” (Yes, that's who Joe quoted in The Princess Diaries) Challenge and reframe your negative thoughts. Focus on your achievements and positive experiences, and replace the negative thoughts with affirmations and constructive self-talk. Be honest with yourself and remind yourself of all the good you've accomplished!
Be Happy For Others
Your time to shine might not be right now, but appreciate that good things happening to those around you. You’ll appreciate it more when the good stuff happens to you, and have a group of cheerleaders by your side.
Connect With Your Favorite People
Nothing like a girl date to lift our spirits. Hang with the people you care about most, and who lift you up when you're feeling down. Don't be afraid to be vulnerable and let them know the good, the bad, and the sometimes ugly. If you can't meet in person, schedule some time to talk on the phone to connect and catch-up.
Meditate Or Find Ways To Manage Stress
A morning meditation practice or other relaxation techniques can help you refocus, manage stress, and improve your overall mood and well-being. Here's what happened when I meditated for just 11 minutes a day for one month. Spoiler: I really loved it!
Break Out Of Your Comfort Zone
Stepping out of your comfort zone can help build your confidence in so many ways. Travel, adventure, even taking a class can help you see new perspectives, build resilience, and realize how awesome and strong and capable you are. Afraid of failure? Trying new things is already bringing you closer to success. Failure is a way of learning, not a setback. Shift your thinking around failure and embrace it, learn from it, and gain from it. You've got this!
