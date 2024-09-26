Cancel All Your Plans: A New Season Of 'The Great British Baking Show' Drops This Weekend
When I went home for my annual vacation this summer, I was very prepared to spend all week on the beach. I was not prepared, however, to spend three days too sick to leave the house and to binge watch almost an entire season of The Great British Baking Show. Despite the fact my mom and sister love it, this was one series I'd never truly paid attention to. Maybe it's because I'm always watching a high stakes drama like Lost, or because I prefer the spontaneity and experimentation of cooking rather than the measured consistency of baking. But as soon as we started the first episode, all I could think was, Oh, I get it.
Comfort shows come in all genres, but there is no denying The Great British Baking Show is a be-all & end-all of comforting, cozy TV. Not only are the players kind and generous, but the show in and of itself can teach you a few things about baking! Honestly it gives me a similar feeling to standing in my grandma's kitchen (although nothing could truly match that feeling). Series 12 is coming to Netflix this weekend, which means you can whip up some breakfast in bed and spend all morning drooling over UK baked goods (which is an average weekend for me TBH). Here's everything you need to know about the new show.
Is there a 2024 Great British Baking Show?
Yes, The Great British Baking Show season 12 is coming to Netflix this weekend! Just like the seasons we know and love, season 12 brings together a group of amateur bakers who present everything from biscuits to cakes and eclairs to judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
Where can I watch The Great British Bake Off 2024?
Netflix
The Great British Baking Show (known as The Great British Bake Off in the UK) will hit Netflix on September 27, 2024. We'll get a new episode every Friday until the finale on November 29. There will be 10, 60-minute episodes total.
Who are the bakers this season?
Netflix
This year's bakers include Andy, Christiaan, Dylan, Georgie, Gill, Hazel, Illiyin, Jeff, John, Mike, Nelly, and Sumayah. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are returning, as are co-hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.
