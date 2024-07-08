Win A Living Room Makeover Worth Almost $5,000 With The Summer Sofa Sweepstakes!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Your living room is sacred — a central point for deep conversations, couch-side meals, the big game, you name it. It's a happy place, and how you decorate it can make all the difference in the world. With a fantastic sofa, a cute coffee table, rugs, and some other solid home decor choices, you can liven up a room that's meant for just that — living.
The Summer Sofa Sweepstakes are here to help you give your living room a well-deserved refresh this year! By entering for a chance to win, you could add almost $5,000 worth of furniture and decorations to your space. Check out the incredible prizes from Couch.com, Brit + Co, BlendJet, Experience Life, Honeymoons.com, and James+James below!
Couch.ocm
Custom Made In The USA Sofa + Shipping
Score this $2,000 couch from Couch.com in whichever color you choose! A couch is the centerpiece of your living room, bringing your friends and family together for game night, a movie marathon, or a laugh. This is the best way to refresh your most-frequented space!
James + James
Handcrafted In The USA Floating Top Steel Base Solid Wood Coffee Table + Shipping
This James + James coffee table (valued at $1,950) is so cute and so perfect for curating the perfect living room vibes! Whether you're putting some flowers on it or eating your couch-side dinner on it, this is big enough for all your needs. Plus, the modern design is versatile enough to fit into any living room!
Experience Life Magazine
A Two-Year Subscription To Experience Life Magazine
We had to throw this in, because you'll need something fabulous to put on that new coffee table! This subscription (valued at $44.95) is perfect for a nice leisurely read in your newly refreshed room.
TheGiftCardShop.com
$500 Visa Gift Card
Honeymoons.com is here to help you get a new area rug with this $500 gift card! Rugs aren't cheap, and this is gonna help you snag something really special.
Amazon
$250 Amazon Gift Card
You know we live for home decor and accessories at Brit + Co, so we're here to help give your space that je ne sais quoi with this gift card! Whether you're adding new lamps or wall art, we just know you're gonna spruce up your space in style!
Blendjet
$250 BlendJet E-Gift Card
Wanna stay healthy and hydrated all summer long? Whipping up some quick frozen cocktails for friends? Whatever you're thinking, BlendJet's here to help with this gift card for all your blender needs!
Sign up for a chance to win the Summer Sofa Sweepstakes right here! Good luck!
