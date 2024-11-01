Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

jennifer lawrence dakota johnson friendship
Celebrity News

Jennifer Lawrence & Dakota Johnson Just Went On A Cozy BFF Date

easy thanksgiving appetizers
Appetizers

25 Easy Thanksgiving Appetizers Guests Will Love

blake lively and ryan reynolds relationship timeline
Celebrity Couples

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Get Cozy In Adorable Date Night Selfie

jeremy allen white dating timeline
Celebrity News

Surprise! Jeremy Allen White & Molly Gordon Have Been "Happy Together" For Months

netflix cancelled shows
Entertainment

15 Incredible Shows Netflix Cancelled For No Reason

2024 black friday deals
Most Recent

When Is Black Friday? These Deals Start As Early As Next Week

justin and hailey bieber
Celebrity News

Hailey Bieber Finally Shares First Baby Pic Of Jack Blues

international cookie recipes
Food

3 Irresistible International Cookie Recipes To Spice Up This Cozy Season

female authors
Entertainment

22 Amazing Female Authors To Celebrate National Author's Day

the traitors season 3 on peacock
TV

'The Traitors' Season 3 Release Date Is Here!

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello at the 2021 met gala
Celebrity News

After Addressing Sexuality, Shawn Mendes Says Camila Cabello Is Still "Teaching Me What Love Means"

Thanksgiving Finger Foods
Appetizers

25 Easy Thanksgiving Finger Foods For The Table

shaun white nina dobrev
Celebrity News

Shaun White Had To Reschedule His Proposal Twice To Surprise Nina Dobrev

Trending Stories

appetizer recipes
Appetizers

20 Easy Thanksgiving Appetizer Recipes To Get The Party Started

celebrity
Celebrity News

Jennifer Lawrence & Dakota Johnson Just Went On A Cozy BFF Date

appetizer recipes
Appetizers

25 Easy Thanksgiving Appetizers Guests Will Love

celebrity
Celebrity Couples

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Get Cozy In Adorable Date Night Selfie

Trending Topics