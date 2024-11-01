10 Gorgeous Headboards To Immediately Cozy Up Your Bedroom
Our bedrooms should feel like a luxe getaway from the daily stresses of work and life commitments. But sometimes a whole overhaul isn't in the budget cards. Simply adding or swapping a new headboard can instantly change and elevate the look of your room. Headboards are generally less expensive than full bed frames, making them a budget-friendly option, plus they take up less floor space if you're tight on square footage. They're easier to install too than a whole bed, and when it's time to move, they're easy to take along. If you're not up for DIYing a new headboard, here are 10 gorgeous headboards to instantly refresh your space, based on your decor aesthetic.
Regency
GreenRow
GreenRow Merida Upholstered Headboard
This very demure, very mindful headboard is giving Regency vibes with a dreamy floral motif and scroll shape. Made In 100% cotton with an FSC-certified solid wood frame, it's the feminine upgrade your bedroom's been missing!
Earthy
The Citizenry Hanging Leather Headboard
Give your earthy decor a luxury look with this minimal headboard made in ethically-sourced leather from Portugal. Made in a fair trade environment, the headboard is lightweight and easy-to-install and look gorgeous in any modern space.
Mid-Century Modern
Article
Article Rolph Queen Velvet Headboard
This cozy headboard upholstered in a soft green velvet is a standout piece for your midcentury decor.
Art Deco
Urban Outfitters
UO Noah Headboard
This swoon-worthy headboard with wavy top adds a hint of Art Deco to your space.
Quiet Luxury
Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel Arden Camel Brown Upholstered Headboard
Quiet luxury in headboard form: this elegant wingback shape upholstered in faux mohair is stunning in our favorite classic color: camel brown. But there are plenty of hues and fabrics to choose from in this custom piece.
Cottagecore + Farmhouse
Lulu and Georgia
Lulu and Georgia Adara Headboard
Whether you're feeling farmhouse modern or cottagecore, this gingham headboard with a subtle wing will elevate your space. It comes in a variety of prints too. Here's a budget version too!
Boho
Wayfair
Sarratt Headboard
Made in Indonesia, this natural rattan headboard is giving tropical vibes but fits right into your boho decor too with its organic aesthetic. No assembly required *and* it stands on its own so mounting required!
Scandinavian
Etsy
The Big Carolina Headboard
Minimalist friends, this fluted solid wood headboard with floating shelves solves your space issues and is functional too.
Eclectic
Urban Outfitters
UO Noah Striped Headboard
Cabana stripes will forever feel like a summer escape. Add a punch of yellow to your decor with this fun and playful headboard design.
Coastal
Wayfair
Hoya Headboard
This dreamy seashell-shaped design in handwoven rattan will cheer up your coastal decor and may even inspire your next trip!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.