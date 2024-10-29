Earthy Neutrals Are The Secret To Creating A Cozy Home
If neutrals aren’t your thing — or you’re ready to refresh your space — earthy accents are the perfect way to bring warmth and character into your home. Colors like chocolate and caramel, earthy greens, Bordeaux, and burgundy are making our neutral rooms a little richer and less monotone. Here’s how to create a modern earthy-neutral aesthetic that feels fresh, grounded, and cozy for a new season.
How To Create An Earthy-Neutral Aesthetic
Design: Allprace | Photography by Michael P.H. Clifford
- Layer textures: Mix natural materials like woven jute, natural fiber linens, and rustic ceramics to create a cozy, layered look. The more textures, the richer the effect!
- Choose warm neutrals: Instead of stark whites or cool grays, go for warm tones like sandy beige, terracotta, and clay that give you an organic, lived-in feel.
- Add greenery: Everything is better with plants. Bring in indoor trees, succulents, and hanging plants to accentuate that earthy vibe.
- Mix in wood and stone: These materials instantly ground a space. Think raw wood furniture or stone accents to capture an earthy, timeless vibe.
- Use earth-toned accents: From throw pillows to wall art, shop for decor in muted browns, greens, and rusty reds that echo the colors of nature.
Schoolhouse
Schoolhouse x Clare V. Felix Shag Wool Rug
This collab between two of our favorite brands created a cozy graphic rug for the living room or dining room in the season's earthy palette. Love!
Quince
Quince European Linen Duvet Cover Set
Available in a mix of colors, this European flax linen duvet cover is pre-washed so it's super soft for a more lived-in vibe.
Etsy
Etsy Terra Cotta Flatwoven Kilim Rug
Clay colors are having a moment this season, and this 100% cotton kilim rug is the perfect accent to your fall decor.
Anthroplogie
Anthropologie Cozy Cocoon Fringed Throw Blanket
Prepare to drape yourself in plaid this fall and winter with this wooly throw.
Etsy
Etsy Ceramic Table Lamp With Plaid Shade
I am swooning over this handmade brown ceramic lamp with darling plaid shade, such a unique piece for your fall decor.
CB2
CB2 Mongolian Sheepskin Fur Throw Pillow with Insert
Sink into these 100% Mongolian natural sheepskin pillows in the season's loveliest colors.
Joss & Main
Eleanne Coffee Table
Bring in woody accents like this modern and elegant round coffee table.
Wayfair
Howlan Natural Stoneware Vase
A stone vase elevates your room's decor, whether it sits on a mantel, bookshelf, or your dining table.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Scallop Edge Pinch Bowls, Set of 3
These scalloped edge bowls are perfect for meal prep and serving dips and spreads.
Wayfair
Solace Upholstered Barrel Chair
This barrel chair is versatile and timeless in a faux lambs wool and sleek shape.
Ruggable
Ruggable Cyrus Rose Gold Tufted Rug
This European-inspired rug has a distressed feel with a hint of rose gold and rich brown. It's water- and stain-resistant, machine-washable, and will instantly warm up your neutral decor.
Urban Outfitters
UO Palma Fringe Light Blocking Window Curtain
The mini tassels on this fringe-trimmed window curtain add a bit of whimsy and texture to your room.
Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Side Chair, Set of 2
With an S shape inspired by 20th-century Danish design, this wicker duo gives both modern and cottage-core vibes.
Target
Studio McGee x Threshold Oval Table Lamp with Pleated Shade
This subtly textured table lamp comes with dimmable settings so you can set the mood just right. It makes the perfect statement piece to your neutral decor!
