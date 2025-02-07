OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Netflix PLEASE!!!

This 'Sweet Magnolias' Star Spills On Her Hopes For Season 5

heather headley sweet magnolias season 5
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 07, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
This story includes spoilers for Sweet Magnolias season 4.

After the whirlwind of Sweet Magnolias season 4, and all the literal and emotional storms it brought Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen's (Heather Headley) way, fans are clamoring for a Sweet Magnolias season 5. And one of our favorite stars already has an idea of where she'd like her character to go.

Here's what Heather Headley had to say about Helen's journey and Sweet Magnolias season 5.

Heather Headley wants her 'Sweet Magnolias' character Helen to continue to "show what women go through."

sweet magnolias helen

Netflix

As a self-proclaimed Landman fan (hey, me too!!) Heather Headley admits she wants Helen to experience more conflict in Sweet Magnolias season 5 and beyond.

"They're always like, 'We want her to be happy' — I wasn't happy for the first 3 episodes!" she tells Brit + Co over Zoom. "I was one of the people that when the storyline was, Oh, she might get pregnant, I was like, 'No, I think she has everything. I think we're here to show what women go through and what women don't go through.'"

Sweet Magnolias does a wonderful job of highlighting so many different women's experiences, and Heather says that "there are women that go through infertility and miscarriage, and they go through being single and divorce and all this kind of stuff."

"I remember saying to [the writers], 'There are women who watch our show who unfortunately had miscarriages, and it's closer to all of us than we think,'" she continues. "It's closer in the room than we think, right? Some of us have had it. And so I remember saying to them, 'I think Helen should not have something that she wants. She should not get something that she wants.'"

Now, while Heather wants to continue flexing her acting muscles by allowing Helen to hit a few more road bumps, she's still hoping for a happy ending. "I do think, like any other person on this earth, that she should have a few hindrances, a few hiccups along the way," she says. "My hope for her is that in the end, she'll find love and that she will be happy."

Is Sweet Magnolias going to have a season 5?

Netflix hasn't greenlit a Sweet Magnolias season 5 yet — but as soon as we know more you'll be the first to know. Because I have quite a few questions. Um, namely, is Maddie really going to leave Serenity for Manhattan?! Ugh, only time will tell (and I hope we know sooner rather than later).

Stay tuned for the latest Sweet Magnolias season 5 news.

