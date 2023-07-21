15 Heatless Summer Hairstyles That'll Give Your Flat Iron a Break
When summer rolls around each year, our minds automatically ask, "Can we please put down the heat tools?" Between trying to stay hydrated in the heat and the desire to do the bare minimum, all we can think about is how many heatless hairstyles we'll be able to wear this season. This doesn't mean we're skimping on the clean hair products that have been keeping our tresses healthy though.
If this sounds like you but you're not sure which no-heat style to try, we have some major hair inspiration you'll love. And get this - you might just find your next celeb-inspired hairstyle!
Straight-Back Braids aka 'Cornrows'
Image via Kate Green/Getty Images
When you could care less about your hair being in your face this summer, 'cornrows' are your friends. They're the ultimate definition of effortless and can be adorned with silver or gold beads.
Beach Waves
Brit + Co
Who loves beach waves? We do! You can use hair rollers to achieve heatless curls or you can pin curl your hair if sleeping on rollers doesn't sound comfortable. Another pro tip: Leave your hair in braids for a few hours or when wet, and finger comb it out into a stunning heatless hairstyle.
Goddess Knotless Braids
Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Seen all over Instagram and TikTok, Goddess Knotless Braids are the tension-free version of traditional 'box braids.' They have a sleeker appearance and are great for summer vacation when you're definitely not going to be worried about doing your hair.
Feed-In Braids
Image via Godisable Jacob / Pexels
Also referred to as 'Alicia Keys' braids, this hairstyle is achieved by a braid stylist feeding the synthetic hair into your natural hair to create a seamless look. It's another style that takes the stress of doing your hair off your hands for a month.
Space Buns
Image via MART PRODUCTION
Before you think this hairstyle is for kids, think again. It's the quickest way to get your hair out of your face in a cute, minimal way. If you don't mind, you can leave out a few wispy strands so they can frame the sides of your face.
French Braid
Brit + Co
Don't feel like paying someone to braid your hair? Try this expansive french braid for a simple heatless hairstyle. You can even interweave a cute bandana print scarf into the braid! Peep our easy three strand braid tutorial here to get started.
Box Braids
Image via Kebs Visuals / Pexels
Box braids are a tried and true go-to summer hairstyle that can last anywhere from 4-6 weeks. They can be worn a variety of ways and are great when you don't feel like doing your hair in the morning.
Messy Top Knot Bun
Image via Marta Wave / Pexels
If you're in the mood for something low maintenance, a messy top knot bun should be high on your list - no pun intended. You can wear it as is or you can tie a cut scarf around it for a little embellishment.
High Puff Hairstyle
Image via Monstera / Pexels
Wearing your natural afro out can be fun but if you're looking for another option, try wearing a high puff. You can buy affordable bands that allow you to gather your hair securely on top of your head - sans the damage - or you can try using an old, stretched out headband.
Two-Strand Twists
Image via Ogo / Pexels
Two strand twists are exactly what they sound like. Depending on your preference, you can two medium-sized pieces of your hair and begin twisting them around each other. After that, you can repeat the process all over your hair until you're done and voila!
High Ponytail
Image via Marta Wave / Pexels
We know that slicked back buns aren't for everyone so if you're craving something that has more 'I woke up like this' energy, a high ponytail will get you there. You can add clip-ins to achieve the fullness of this hairstyle or you can spray a texturizing spray on your hair for extra volume.
Effortless Half-Up/Half-Down Hairstyle
Image via George Milton / Pexels
The half-up/half-down hairstyle is universal and looks good on anyone. It pulls your hair away from your face, revealing your gorgeous features and acts as a natural lifting effect.
Natural Hair Twist-Out
Image via Sora Shimazaki / Pexels
Last but not least, if you have naturally curly hair, try wearing your hair as is. Sleek hairstyles have a special place in our hearts but so do naturally curly and textured hair. You can achieve a look similar to this hairstyle by unraveling the above two strand twists and using a wide-toothed comb to fluff your roots.
Tousled Short Cut
Image via Michelle Leman / Pexels
If you have short hair, you can definitely get away with going heatless. All you need are small curlers or a bit of a pomade, and you can create an effortless look similar to this style.
Elegant Updo
Image via Jonathan Borba / Pexels
If you're the bride or a part of your friend's bridal party, you'll love this elegant updo complete with a low floral crown. To get this look, you can start by letting your hair air dry after washing it. Next, part medium sections of your hair and begin 'curling' them around your pointer finger for a 'pin curl' effect. Secure them with a bobby pin and voila!
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.