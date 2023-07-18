How To Stay Hydrated In This Ridiculous Summer Heat
Up to 60% of our bodies are water – and can lose it through urine, waste, and sweat. The last one we’re feeling the most, especially with these out-of-pocket summer temperatures. Triple-digits should be illegal! With this involuntary loss of our bodies’ water content, it’s important to avoid dehydration in *any* way we can. Because sometimes drinking water and staying cool is not enough, here are 6 tips on how to stay hydrated this season.
1. Drink water.
Photo by Julia Zolotova / PEXELS
Though this first tip is more than obvious, a lot of us don't get in the H2O required to be fully hydrated. Drinking water regularly helps regulate your body's internal temperature, metabolize ingested food, flush bodily waste, and produce proper saliva – *basically* everything that contributes to us feeling good.
Aim to consistently drink water – drink a glass upon waking every morning, then from there, try to reach an intake goal. According to Mayo Clinic, women need around 11.5 cups of water per day, but this recommendation can fluctuate based on how much exercise you get and *just* how unbearably hot it is outside.
Having an encouraging water bottle on-hand can help you feel motivated to sip during the day – even when you’re not moving or sweating.
How much water is too much water?
Though it's difficult to drink *too* much to the point of danger, water intoxication can happen. The CDC advises that you don't drink more than 6 cups per hour, due to how the kidneys process fluids. When given an excess amount of water (or any other drink), your body and its electrolyte levels can react negatively in the imbalance. Consult with your doctor if you are concerned about drinking too much water, or want to know what your limit is.
2. Intake electrolytes.
Photo by cottonbro studio / PEXELS
Sometimes water is not enough, based on your health, activity levels, and circumstances. Electrolytes can help. What are electrolytes?
Simply put, electrolytes are substances with a positive (+) or negative (-) charge. Incorporating electrolytes into your hydration routine can help your body maintain its fluid balance. They are super helpful in transporting chemical compounds in and out of the cells in your body, which contribute to hydration levels!
According to Scripps, you can lose up to 40% of your body’s water content during exercise, so if you're keen on running or yoga this summer, it's important to replenish that loss with not *just* water, but electrolytes, too. You can get them naturally through salt water or even pickles!
Are sports drinks good for hydration?
The answer to whether or not sports drinks are good for hydration remains divided. While some sports drinks were created with beneficial electrolytes in mind, many on the market (like Gatorade and Powerade) contain a boat-load of sugar, which can detract from proper hydration. Some of them also market their sodium and potassium levels as a positive thing, when in fact, a lot of people don't really need the extra supplements – a daily intake of sodium and potassium can be easily achieved through food alone.
3. Take some hydration supplements + drinks.
Photo by Anna Shvets / PEXELS
Knowing this, it's crucial to invest in hydration supplements and sports drinks that don't contain a ton of sugar and unnecessary ingredients. Here are some hydration supplements with helpful electrolytes can boost your body’s water intake and retention.
ROAR Cucumber Watermelon Drink 12-Pack
4. Eat hydration-rich foods.
Photo by Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS
Fruits and veggies carry nutrients and vitamins, but some of them are *especially* hydrating because of their high water content. Fruits like watermelon, strawberries, cantaloupe, peaches, and pineapples have a lot of water, so including them in your smoothies or summer dinner recipes can give you a good hydration boost. Cucumbers, leafy greens, radishes, celery, zucchini and tomatoes are also high in water content – time for a hydrating salad, we say!
5. Stay inside when it's too hot.
Photo by Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS
6. Dress for the weather.
Photo by Ksenia Chernaya / PEXELS
Pants in this heat are nonsensical, so dress like it's summer. Summer dresses, tank tops, sandals, and shady hats all in light colors will help alleviate the heat your body draws in.
Header photo by Arnie Watkins / PEXELS
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.