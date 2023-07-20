The Best 3-Step Braid Tutorial To Try This Summer
Even though it's summer, you're probably still doing all of the things like working on growing your career or planning your next girl's weekend. That's why it's the perfect time to start thinking about low-maintenance hairstylesthat take you less than 10 minutes to do. Because they're so easy to maintain, braidsare by far the summer go-to hairstyle.
Since I know there's a chance you might not want to spend a ton of time in the salon, I have the best 3-step braid tutorial for you to try this summer.
Step 1
To start this look, you want to create a smooth base. I like to take a Prep Brush to get rid of any knots and tangles in the hair. If your hair tends to get especially knotted, a detangler like Luxe Leave-In Conditioning Detangler can be spritzed throughout the hair to help smooth it out.
Step 2
Using two fingers, separate the hair into 3 even sections. Apply Braid Balm Pre-Braid Prep to the hair to help smooth the sections. Before you begin braiding, be sure to brush any additional product throughout the strands to evenly distribute and smooth the hair. This product is specifically formulated to add grip to the hair, smooth flyaways, and act as the perfect pre-braid prep! It also has HiX in it, an active bond multiplier that will strengthen the hair while you style!
Step 3
Now, we can create the braid! Bring the right section over the middle, then the left section over the middle. Again, bring the right section over the middle, then the left section over the middle. Continue the mantra “right over middle, left over middle” until you’ve braided all the way down. Secure the end with an elastic, and that’s it!
🔥Hot Tip: For a more polished looking braid, you can wrap a small section of hair around the elastic. Use a pull-through tool to secure the hair without any bobby pins!🔥
Header image via Mikhail Nilov / PEXELS
Sarah Potempa is an innovative hair stylist whose technical versatility and singular creative talent have made her in high demand worldwide. After continually explaining the complex process to get perfect waves to beauty editors, she sat down and sketched the idea for The Beachwaver®, the first-ever rotating curling iron. Enlisting her sisters and a team of engineers, they dedicated the next two years to research and development. The response was immediate and the Beachwaver® Pro quickly became a hair stylist favorite and the sought-after hairstyle by women worldwide.