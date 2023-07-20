Sarah Potempa is an innovative hair stylist whose technical versatility and singular creative talent have made her in high demand worldwide. After continually explaining the complex process to get perfect waves to beauty editors, she sat down and sketched the idea for The Beachwaver®, the first-ever rotating curling iron. Enlisting her sisters and a team of engineers, they dedicated the next two years to research and development. The response was immediate and the Beachwaver® Pro quickly became a hair stylist favorite and the sought-after hairstyle by women worldwide.