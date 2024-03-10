Vanessa Hudgens And Husband Cole Tucker Are Officially Expecting!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Everyone's favorite Disney Channel darling, Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker are officially expecting their first child! Amid much speculation, Vanessa finally spilled the big news at the Oscars red carpet, showing off her sweet baby bump to the world. Vanessa and Cole got married in Mexico last year, and we can't get enough of their adorable relationship. Here's everything we know so far about this soon-to-be new mom and her beau's growing family!
Who is Vanessa Hudgens' husband?
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Vanessa Hudgens is married to baseball player Cole Tucker. The 27-year-old athlete currently plays for the Seattle Mariners, previously working for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies teams.
When did Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker meet?
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Believe it or not, Vanessa told Drew Barrymore during her show that she met Cole on Zoom of all places! According to Vanessa, she logged onto a weekly Zoom meditation during the pandemic, Cole was online, and basically the rest was history — after she slid into his DMs, of course. 😘
When did Vanessa Hudgens get married?
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker got married in Tulum Mexico in December 2023. Vanessa sent Vogueall the details, giving us the glam of the bridal party in their bright peach dresses, and Vanessa's many stunning looks! She even joked to Voguethat her husband had a "baseball lineup" for his side of the party — all dressed in simple white and khaki. Chic, chic, chic!
How did Vanessa Hudgens announce her pregnancy?
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Vanessa brought her best accessory to the 2024 Oscars red carpet — her baby bump! Amid much disputed speculation, Vanessa finally debuted her baby-to-be with Cole Tucker, wearing a simple black bodycon dress paired with plenty of diamonds. To say she's glowing would be an understatement!
When is Vanessa Hudgens' baby due?
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Vanessa and Cole haven't announced an official due date, name, or gender for their baby-to-be. We can't wait to learn more about this lovely little one!
Header image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images
