We Totally Forgot About Hilary Duff's Books Until TikTok Reminded Us
Hilary Duff might be the iconic face behind Lizzie McGuireand How I Met Your Father, but apparently she's also an author. The actress' YA trilogy is back on our radar (or honestly, on our radar for the very first time because I did not know about these) thanks to TikToker @heydarianpaige's hilarious explainer video.
What are the Elixir books about?
The first book in the trilogy introduces us to Clea, a photojournalist with high-profile parents. After her father disappears on his humanitarian mission, images of a strange young man begin to cloud her camera. When she meets the man IRL — and begins to form a connection with him — Clea must race against time to save herself and everyone around her.
What is the order of the Elixir Hilary Duff series?
Elixir, which was released in 2011, was followed up by two more books: Devoted in 2012 and True in 2014. All three books were co-authored by Elise Allen.
Does Hilary Duff have anymore books?
Elixir might have been Hilary Duff's first book, but she's also releasing another adorable title this fall. My Little Brave Girl and My Little Sweet Boy are coming November 7, 2023, and use poetic text to encourage kids everywhere to dream big, be kind, and reach for the highest star.
Where can I order Hilary Duff's books?
You can get Hilary Duff's books from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Did you know Hilary Duff wrote a YA trilogy? Let us know if you read them in the comments!
