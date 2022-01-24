It Only Takes These 4 Steps To Kickstart A New Hobby
Free time as an adult feels like something so rare that starting a new hobby can seem impossible. But there are so many fun ways to unwind and relax that don't need the pressure of being a side hustle or monetization. In addition to just letting you enjoy an activity, a fun hobby can help protect against dementia, extend your life, and lower your blood pressure, according to Psychology Today.
The time it takes to get into a hobby depends on the hobby itself! So whether you're hoping to start a book club or you want to make a new mocktail every day of Dry January, keep reading for the four steps you need to dive into any hobby.
Brainstorm
Before you can start a new hobby, you have to figure out what kind of activity you want to do! The world is your oyster when it comes to figuring that out. Think back to your childhood or even the last few weeks for inspiration. Is there anything today that you wished you were spending time on? What makes you feel most alive? What do you daydream about?
If you hop back and forth between hobbies, that doesn't mean you have commitment issues — you just might not have figured out what you like yet! Don't be afraid to try multiple hobbies until you can find one you want to stick with.
Creative Hobbies
Pick a hobby from this list to try, or let it inspire new ideas. It's a perfect place to start, regardless of whether you're looking for one particular hobby or you want to do multiple at once. And don't worry about sticking to your sign — try out whatever on this list feels exciting!
Pro Tips For Brainstorming
While hobbies aren't exactly like doing a brainstorm at work, these practical tips might just help you in your search for a pastime!
Research
Once you've figured out the kind of hobby you want to try out, start doing the research into that activity. Beyond googling "Who was the first person to bullet journal?" you might need inspiration photos or some info on where to buy supplies. You'll also want to figure out the time commitment you're able to give, and the time commitment that the hobby requires.
Bonus Points: Make A Vision Board
Get your creative juices flowing with images, quotes, and colors. We'd do this everyday if we could!
Purchase Your Supplies
Whether you need to buy a guitar to start your lessons or replace the colored pencils you've had since elementary school, go out and find some supplies to help you get your new hobby off the ground. If you're not sure about whether you're ready to commit to your new pastime, start small instead of spending hundreds of dollars right off the bat.
Brit + Co Classes
Our classes are a great resource that will equip you with new skills or help you brush up on old ones!
DIY Kits
These babies will give you everything you need for some specific hobbies without scrambling to find each individual piece.
Go For It
If you can begin with just 10 or 15 minutes a day to spend doing something that you love, you'll be off to a great start. Don't worry if things don't go perfectly or you end up discovering you don't like something that you thought you'd love. This is all about experimentation, fun, and figuring out what sets your soul on fire.
