7 Sleep Hacks for a Stress-Free Snooze
B+C Studios in partnership with Avocado Mattress
There's nothing like the feeling of waking up from a great night's sleep. But sometimes stressful days can turn into sleepless nights. We teamed up with Avocado Mattress to share our favorite sleepy time tips so you can get a restful 8 or so hours this week and beyond.
1. Let's talk about your bedroom. A clutter-free, zen-y bedroom is pretty much essential for easing into a sleepy state. Design yours for rest and relaxation (clothes in the closet, tech out of the room, and a few sleep-inducing plants doesn't hurt) and you'll start to do both. Still tossing and turning? It might be time to invest in a good mattress — seriously one of the best #adulting buys we've made so far. And what we love about Avocado mattresses and pillows is that they're super comfortable but they're also designed to be healthier for people and the planet (think sustainable, socially responsible and toxic-chemical-free in every possible way). The company donates 1 percent of all revenue to environmental non-profits too — so you can feel good about the planet while getting a good night's sleep. Win-win.
2. Make an aromatic mist. Before you get all snug in your Avocado bed, try this sleep-inducing spritz on your face or pillow. Mix five drops of lavender essential oil and five drops of chamomile essential oil (both are really good at lulling you to sleep) into one cup of distilled or mineral water. Transfer to a spray bottle and spritz away in all your self-care glory.
3. Swap your late night show for a podcast or audio book. It's so easy to stay up late binge-watching your favorite shows, getting cozy with your favorite characters, only they don't have to get up early in the morning. For a more restful sleep, move the action from your eyes to your ears. Turn on a podcast or start listening to a good book and let the soothing storyteller help you get some shut-eye.
4. Use a salt lamp or gravity blanket. Himalayan salt lamps can create an ambient light soothing for sleep. Place one on your nightstand or if you really want to sleep like a baby curl up underneath a gravity or weighted blanket. These simulate the feeling of being hugged and help calm the nervous system so you fall asleep faster and longer.
5. Mix your own sleepy time herbal tea. Cozy up to a warm, calming drink by mixing four parts dried chamomile, two parts dried lavender and two parts peeled and dried ginger (add lemon and honey if you wish). Some cool things about chamomile: it triggers the release of hormones like serotonin and melatonin, which can combat stress, and it has anti-inflammatory properties to help reduce tension headaches and migraines.
6. Stop the swirling task list in your head. Nothing keeps us more awake than our busy brains. Let that stuff loose. Grab a notebook or your phone and jot down every list item you can think of to stop that never-ending thought train. With every item on the list you'll start to feel yourself relax.
7. Invest in an analog alarm clock. OK, so we know we should leave our phones in another room but it is SO HARD. Still, if you're struggling to get the sleep you need it might be worth investing in an analog alarm clock. The blue light emitted from our phones throws off our internal clocks, or circadian rhythm, disrupting our sleep. Texting and scrolling can go on longer than we expected too, like way past our bedtime. An old-school analog clock will wake you up bright and early without that temptation.
Ready to score some sleep tonight? Check out the nontoxic, organic mattresses from Avocado Mattress before you hit the hay. So worth it. Nothing better than feeling like you had an amazing night's sleep while feeling good about a product made with the planet in mind. Good night!
Illustrations by Marisa Kumtong
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.