20 Holiday Gifts That Kids (+ Parents) Will Love
The holidays are going to be a little cozier this year as we celebrate with our pods but that's fine with us: the cozier the merrier! Shopping for fun and festive gifts for littles is some of our favorite holiday shopping (little = so darn cute). Here, we rounded up the most adorable gifts, from sweet holiday casuals to toys that spark creativity and imaginative play, that kids and parents will adore. They legit make us wish we were kids again!
H&M Sweatshirt $15
We never met a kid who didn't love a sequin color-changing patch (this one turns gold!). Get in the festive mood with this everyday red sweatie perfect for the whole season.
Manhattan Toy Musical Lili Llama $50
Winner of an Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Award, this wooden Musical Lil Llama toy is packed with different musical activities for your little rocker.
Moulin Roty Explorer Play Kit $65
This explorer kit is so sweet for treasure hunters! Each suitcase comes with a compass, water bottle, binoculars, travel diary, and treasure box.
Family Camera Set $148
Teach kids old-school photography with a Lomo'Instant Automat Camera (+ gel filters, shooting tips, photo clips and photo stand). The scratch-off scrapbook is filled with 50 adventures to do together. Love!
PRIMO Ride On Toy Classic, Yellow $199
Kids can take this (amazing) Vespa-style ride for trips around the block or down the hall.;)
H&M Elbow-Patch Cotton Blazer $40
A little style goes a long way around the holidays! Dress your little one in this super sharp blazer with contrasting elbow patches (we love it for girls too).
Customized 150-piece Art Set $20
We love anything personalized and so do kids, right? Gift your budding artist all the basics: crayons, oil pastels, colored pencils, watercolors, markers, brush, palette, stapler, scissors, sharpener, glue, and more inside a wooden case with their name on it.
Tiny Planetarium: See the Stars! By Nick Perilli $13
You might just want to get one of these miniature constellation projector for yourself too! Bonus: it comes with a tiny book about mythology of the stars.
Unicorn Cookie Baking Set $36'
Tis holiday cookie season and this apron + baking set makes it especially sweet.
Minted Personalized Chair, Ventura Rainbow $148
This fresh take on the bean bag chair is a comfy spot for story time and comes with free personalization — win-win!
Set the kids' holiday table with this super cool coloring tablecloth. They'll learn geography and state birds, animals, and flowers.
Arckit GO Plus 2.0 $69
Architecture lovers will covet this mini modernist dollhouse (complete with solar panels!) for their design-minded kiddo.
Illustory: Create Your Own Book! $22
Kids can create their own illustrated book with non-toxic, washable markers, 18 writing pages, instructions, hints, and story planner. They can then use the postage paid envelope to mail in for a complete 7" x 9" hardcover book that also has a place for a dedication and author's bio.
Yes that toy hand mixer has button-activated beaters that kids will go bananas for.
Letterfolk Weather Station $57
Cloudy with a chance of... littles can pretend to be meteorologists with this hands-on weather station.
Play grocery store in style with this environmentally responsible and hand-crafted shopping cart. Makes a cute doll stroller too!
Mini Golf Set $140
Bring the mini golf course to you this season for a hole-in-one gift.
Fat Brain Toys Teeter Popper $37
This colorful teeter toy will keep them active even when it's cold outside.
Deluxe Surfing Camper Playhouse Role Play $140
This playhouse + camper van = holiday gift win!
