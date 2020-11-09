New podcast alert!
If you're not traveling for Thanksgiving this year, you might be asking yourself what to do with the extra days at home. Well, we've got a fun and trendy DIY craft for you to try with the whole family. Introducing fall's version of the floral crown: the bedazzled leaf crown! Together with Camp by Walmart, we're showing you how to create your own autumn-inspired headpiece for Thanksgiving dinner and beyond. It's a choose-your-own-adventure-style video that puts you in control of what you want the final piece to look like. Pretty cool, huh? Be sure to head over to Camp by Walmart to watch the tutorial now. Happy crafting!

