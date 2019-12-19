29 Gifts for Kids That Santa Can Still Deliver in Time for Christmas
We are days away from Christmas morning but you can still add some of this year's coolest toys to your cart in time to get them wrapped and stashed under the tree, all with time to spare for cookie decorating and holiday movies. Here are a few gift ideas for kiddos of all ages that are still in stock and can get to you before Christmas.
Botley the Coding Robot ($60)
Hair Love, Hardcover ($11)
Tamagotchi On - Magic ($60)
Nintendo Switch Lite ($200)
