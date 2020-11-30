The Ultimate Brit + Co Holiday 2020 Gift Guide
Finding the perfect gift vs. settling for the obligatory gift is no easy task. We're here to help. We've rounded up the top gifts from our 2020 gift guides for you to pick and choose for your favorite peeps — and don't forget to get a little something for yourself!
Unique Gifts
Friends who have a passion, whether it be food or movies or even stationery!, are always fun to shop for. Here are some niche finds to stand out from the holiday gifting crowd.
GIFTS FOR MOVIE LOVERS
Jaws Puzzle
GIFTS FOR FOODIES
Foodie Dice
Olive Oils
GIFTS FOR STATIONERY ADDICTS
Mood Tracker
GIFTS FOR GAME NIGHTS
Connect Four
Hygge Game
POC-Owned
From beauty to books to style and fashion, POC-owned brands are bringing about change with a unique and inclusive perspective on what is beautiful.
GIFTS FROM POC-OWNED BRANDS
Quote Book
Water Bottle
Nail Lacquer
Creative Gifts
Maya Angelou said, "You can't use up creativity. The more you use the more you have," and that's something all artists can relate to. Give your artistic pals a reason to show their talents with gifts that spark creativity.
GIFTS FOR CREATIVES
Watercolors
Coloring Book
Roller Skates
Knitting Kit
Sustainable Gifts
In this day and age, being eco-friendly is more of a rule than an exception. Fortunately, it's never been easier to be green, and the options to live more responsibility can be found nearly everywhere, including right here.
SUSTAINABLE GIFTS
Retro Beanie
Reusable Mug
Solar Panel
Organic Pouch
Kids Dishware
Kids
Shopping for fun and festive gifts for littles is some of our favorite holiday shopping (little = so darn cute). Here are some of our faves -- they legit make us wish we were kids again!
GIFTS FOR KIDS
Baking Set
Planetarium
Wooden Camera
Sunglasses
What are you gifting kids this season? Share with us @BritandCo!
For more gifting inspo, follow us on Pinterest!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 50 Gift Ideas for People Who Love Coffee a Latte - Brit + Co ›
- 23 Self-Care Gifts You Deserve to Give Yourself This Season - Brit + ... ›
- 20+ Sustainable Gifts for an Eco-Friendly Holiday - Brit + Co ›
- The Best Holiday Gifts According to Zodiac Sign - Brit + Co ›
- 20 Holiday Gifts That Kids (+ Parents) Will Love - Brit + Co ›
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.