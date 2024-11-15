23 Whimsical Serving Dishes For Your Holiday Feast
Who says your Christmas dinner needs to be fancy + formal? Have a little fun with your falalalala! These 23 whimsical serving dishes add a bit of charm to your holiday table. From playful platters and creative charcuterie boards to holiday-themed serving and punch bowls, these serving dishes bring on the festive cheer at all your gatherings, and are conversation starters to boot. Check out these holiday must-haves for your home and for great gift ideas!
Serving dishes and serving plates that'll make your holiday tablescape look amazing:
Terrain
Terrain Scalloped Rim Stoneware Round Serving Platter
Playful scalloped edges are going to make your holiday table feel fresh and trendy — and a little less stuffy.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Benedita Bow Stoneware Platter
Bows are big this holiday season. Serve up your mains on this pretty bow platter with a bow-shaped serving set.
Casa Amarosa
Casa Amarosa Serving Platter
The color pink is also a holiday favorite this season. Lighten things up with a pretty in pink serving platter.
Wayfair
Hand-Painted Stoneware Footed Bowl
Hand-painted stripes with a bit of a circus vibe puts everyone in the festive holiday spirit.
Pink Antlers
Papa Noel Punch Bowl
Pour your favorite punch into this Santa head for a good jolly laugh.
Neiman Marcus
Nutcracker Stacking Mugs, Set of 4
Dress up dessert and coffee these adorable stacking mugs that make a fun gift for the coffee lover in your life.
Anthropologie
Holifaye Ceramic Stoneware Butter Dish
Can you please pass the butter in this festive holiday dish? So cute.
Mark & Graham
Flamingo Punch Bowl and Ladle Set
Get kitschy this holiday with a personalized flamingo punch bowl.
Amazon
Gold Christmas Tree Candy Dish
Put your favorite Christmas candy out for guests on this gold candy dish.
Amazon
Joy Christmas Charcuterie Board
Oh joy, this charcuterie board can be used to separate fruits, sweets, veggies and meats.
Amazon
Christmas Cardinal Candy Dish
Cardinals are bright addition to your holiday table.
Amazon
Mud Pie Snowflake Tree Chip & Dip Bowls
This snowflake serving dish is perfect for dipping.
Dillard's
Mud Pie Nutcracker Serving Platter
Get in the holiday spirit with this platter for meats and sides.
Madison's Niche
Dog Cracker Dish
Dog lovers will love this cracker dish, perfect for your charcuterie platter.
Target Wreath Cutting Board
Fill up this cutting board with fruits, nuts, and cheeses for a spectacular cheese dish.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Fir Tree Cheeseboard
A cheeseboard that's also perfect for your holiday cookie party.
Uncommon Goods
Hungry Hedgehog Food Server
Poke your favorite appetizer on a stick in this oh-so-cute hedgehog server.
World Market
World Market Peppermint Serving Bowl
Serve candy, bread rolls, salad — or whatever you please! — on these sweet bowls.
Anthropologie
Terrain Scalloped Glass Serving Stand
Serve dessert and holiday cookies on this adorable stand.
Amazon
Creative Co-Op Stoneware Candy Shaped Plate
Here's another whimsical candy-shaped plate to serve dessert on your holiday table.
Pottery Barn Kids
PB Kids Gingerbread People Ceramic Divided Platter
This platter also works for dips, cut veggies, olives, and more.
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Ceramic Gingerbread Train
How fun is this train you'll want to bring out every season? Fill it with bread rolls, crackers, candy canes, greenery and more.
Maison Flâneur
“This Kitchen Is For Dancing” Scalloped Tray
Have a little extra fun in the kitchen with this tray. ;)
