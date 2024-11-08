Men Are Hard To Shop For — 46 Gift Ideas He'll Love This Year
Finding gifts for the person you're closest to can be the absolute hardest thing to do, especially when there are so many things that would make great gifts for him. If you're shopping for the main man in your life this season – whether you call him your dad, husband, fiancé, boyfriend, partner, or your preferred pet names – of course you want to find a gift that shows him just how much he means to you. Just remember that the key to the perfect gift is simply that it comes from you. These stunning gift ideas will help you say "this made me think of you."
Our 46 favorite gifts for men for 2024:
- RVCA Commonwealth Snapback
- TheraGun Prime
- Every Man Jack Mens Amber + Sandalwood Body Set
- VANKYO Leisure D30T Mini Wi-Fi Projector
- Bevel Beard Trimmer
- Abercrombie & Fitch Cable Stitch Johnny Collar Sweater Polo
- Sunswell The R&R Pant
- Cosori Pour Over Coffee Maker
- Book Nook Reading Valet
- Stanley Stainless Steel Shot Glass and Flask Gift Set
- Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes
- Thermajohn Thermal Shirt
- Ariat Bench Made Brewer Western Boot
- Greatest Chocolates of the World Exploratory Set
- Herschel Little America Backpack Pro
- Ties The Scientist Sock Pack
- Beast Mini Blender Plus
- Parks Project Yellowstone Geysers Trail High Pile Fleece
- Tie Bar Navy Travel Tie Storage Case
- Birdie Sunday Morning 1,000 Piece Puzzle
- Marlowe. Coffee Bar Soap
- Yeti 45 Hard Cooler
- Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
- Hatch Restore 2 Bedside Light & Alarm Clock
- Aura Carver Digital Photo Frame
- Taylor Stitch The Workhorse Jacket
- AllSaints Leather Belt
- Marshall Emberton III Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Longchamp Expandable Travel Bag
- Breville Precision Brewer 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe
- Mark & Graham Italian Leather Desk Set
- Ugg Beckett Fleece Robe
- Owala FreeSip Water Bottle
- The North Face ThermoBall Eco Traction Mules
- Mejuri Flat Curb Chain Necklace
- Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
- Pangaia 365 Heavyweight Hoodie
- Custom Soundwave Art Print
- DUER Performance Relaxed Taper Jeans
- Fjallraven Tab Hat
- Flewd Stresscare Bath Soak Trio
- Mark & Graham Leather Poker Set
- New Balance 9060 Sneaker
- Polaroid Now 2nd Generation I-Type Instant Camera + Film Bundle
- Manly Bands The Forged Ring
- New York Times Custom Football Book
Amazon
RVCA Commonwealth Snapback
This flat-brimmed baseball cap replaces those older, worn-out styles you know your man has been hoarding. The green corduroy fabric on this gift-worthy hat will grace his head perfectly for every season!
Amazon
Every Man Jack Mens Amber + Sandalwood Body Set
This gift set is filled with an ideal assortment of gifts for him. From body wash, shampoo, deodorant, and face wash, your man will have everything he needs to feel fresh – plus, having a good-smelling guy around is the real gift for you that keeps on giving.
Target
VANKYO Leisure D30T Mini Wi-Fi Projector
Bring the cinema home to your movie buff with a sleek projector setup for your own private screenings and viewing parties!
Sunswell
Sunswell The R&R Pant
Made from recycled materials for rigorous wear, the Sunswell R&R pants are bound to be a staple in your man's year-round wardrobe.
Amazon
Cosori Pour Over Coffee Maker
This sturdy coffee maker will be a total hit for the caffeine-loving guy in your life. The layered stainless steel filter allows for a rich, creamy flavor in every sip, plus the decanter is holds a whole 34 ounces of brewed coffee to help him wake up!
Amazon
Stanley Stainless Steel Shot Glass and Flask Gift Set
This durable drinking set complete with a flask and shot glasses will be his new BFF for sharing on camping, fishing, or hunting trips. Top it all off with a brand-new bottle of whiskey to complete the gift for him.
Amazon
Thermajohn Thermal Shirt
Whether he's hitting the slopes or is braving the cold winter weather to run errands with you, this warm thermal base layer tee will swarm his upper half in comfort, flexibly moving with his each and every move.
Herschel
Herschel Little America Backpack Pro
For his outdoor adventures or social gatherings, outfit him with a cool backpack (literally, this one is insulated) that he can fill with his favorite snacks and beverages.
Ties
Ties The Scientist Sock Pack
Whether it's a stocking stuffer or a smaller gift, a playful set of socks is both practical and personal.
Tie Bar
Tie Bar Navy Travel Tie Storage Case
This tie storage case means business, just like your man does. If he travels for work often, he'll appreciate that you're looking out for his formal-wear.
Amazon
Marlowe. Coffee Bar Soap
This manly bar soap is infused with coffee beans and cocoa butter butter that help tackle even the worst bouts of sweat and body odor. It's definitely long-lasting, too, so he can smell lovely all night long.
Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch The Workhorse Jacket
This jacket will hug his bod in the most stylish way, all while keeping him comfy throughout the season's cold weather.
Williams Sonoma
Breville Precision Brewer 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe
For the early risers and coffee-obsessed, a programmable coffee maker means he can wake up to the smell of coffee every day (and no longer has to use wasteful pods for an instant brew).
Mark & Graham
Mark & Graham Italian Leather Desk Set
Whether he's going to work, outfitting a permanent at-home office, or heading back to school, a personalized desk set like this luxe leather one will please the most studious types of guys.
Nordstrom
Ugg Beckett Fleece Robe
If your man loves a cozy night in just as much as you do, a soft robe to lounge around in will make the ultimate gift for him.
Mejuri
Mejuri Flat Curb Chain Necklace
Once you've reached long-term status with your guy, gift him a signature gold chain he can flex for years to come.
Pangaia
Pangaia 365 Heavyweight Hoodie
For the hoodie-obsessed, Pangaia's signature sustainable sweatshirts (and sweatsuits!) are best-in-class.
Etsy
Custom Soundwave Art Print
From a first dance song to the one you always blast together in the car, every guy has their favorite tune. Memorialize it for your music-loving man with this custom art print.
DUER
DUER Performance Relaxed Taper Denim Jeans
A good quality, fresh pair of denim is gonna set him (and his style) so right for the new year. These jeans feature a stretchy fabric that'll allow wear for practically any occasion.
Mark & Graham
Mark & Graham Leather Poker Set
Outfit his next game night with a poker set that's sure to impress and easy to bring on the go for weekend trips and group hangs.
New Balance
New Balance 9060 Sneaker
Secure your status as the greatest of all time by copping him that stylish pair of sneakers he's been eyeing.
Amazon
Polaroid Now 2nd Generation I-Type Instant Camera + Film Bundle
If your man is into photography and all things nostalgia, consider surprising him with a retro Polaroid camera set. We bet you'll be his favorite muse.
Manly Bands
Manly Bands The Forged Ring
This sleek wedding band stands up to tough, hands-on jobs with a carbon fiber construction, unlike traditional rings. The inner part is actually made from a Jack Daniel's whiskey barrel, making the perfect personalized touch for gifting the guy who loves a drink.
Uncommon Goods
New York Times Custom Football Book
This isn't just any coffee table book, but one that true sports buffs will actually want to devour – with clippings from his team's history, glory days, and highlights.
This post has been updated, with former reporting by Kaitlyn Ingram and Lauren Black.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.